Cupra adds new e-boost models to Born line-up

By Press Association
April 1 2022, 10.13am
Cupra’s born arrives as as the firm’s first electric car

Cupra’s latest electric car – the Born – has been bolstered with the addition of new e-boost derivatives to bring some added power.

Arriving as the firm’s first EV, the Born is available with three combinations of power output and battery capacity, giving buyers the flexibility to choose between different powertrain options.

To kick things off, there’s a 58kWh battery version, which brings a range of between 223 and 264 miles and, thanks to a 201bhp electric motor, brings a 0-60mph time of 7.1 seconds. Prices start at £34,715 for this model.

Cupra Born
The Born is available with a variety of electric motors

Charging via an 11kW home wallbox will return a complete charge in just over six hours while hooking it up to a 120kW rapid charger will complete a 5-80 per cent top-up in 35 minutes.

Up next is a Born variant with the same size battery but with e-boost takes the power up to 227bhp. This added power drops the car’s 0-60mph time to 6.4 seconds, yet still is capable of travelling for up to 261 miles on a single charge. The charging times are the same as the less powerful version, too. Prices for this model start from £37,445.

Finally, there’s a top-specification version that packs a larger 77kWh battery linked to a 227bhp electric motor. It offers considerably more range than the other two models here, with Cupra claiming up to 341 miles between charges. In terms of acceleration, it’ll manage the 0-60mph sprint in 6.8 seconds. Prices start from £40,215, too.

A full charge will take seven hours and 30 minutes when connected to an 11kW home charger, while a five to 80 per cent top-up will take 36 minutes when hooked up to a 135kW fast charger.

All cars feature full LED exterior lighting, while inside there’s a 12-inch infotainment display and a 5.3-inch digital cockpit ahead of the driver. All versions are now available to order.

