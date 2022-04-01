Anti-SUV activists deflate tyres on ‘nearly 2,000’ vehicles in four weeks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Anti-SUV activists deflate tyres on ‘nearly 2,000’ vehicles in four weeks

By Press Association
April 1 2022, 12.59pm
The Tyre Extinguishers are targeting SUVs in urban areas (Alamy/PA)
The Tyre Extinguishers are targeting SUVs in urban areas (Alamy/PA)

Environmental activists claim to have deflated tyres on nearly 2,000 SUVs in the past four weeks.

The Tyre Extinguishers said its supporters have taken action in cities across Britain in an attempt to “make it impossible” to own the vehicles in urban areas.

It describes SUVs as “a climate disaster”, “dangerous” and “unnecessary”.

SUVs feature elements of standard cars but are larger and have off-road capabilities such as high ground clearance.

Petrol and diesel-powered models are generally less fuel efficient than cars.

The Tyre Extinguishers describes itself as “leaderless” and encourages people to take action by reading instructions on how to deflate tyres on its website.

People can also print off leaflets to leave on the windscreen of affected vehicles to inform drivers what has happened.

Activists are urged to avoid SUVs “clearly used” by people with disabilities or by tradespersons.

The group, which first took action on March 7, said in a statement: “So far, the Tyre Extinguishers have disarmed nearly 2,000 SUVs in the UK, in Brighton, London, Manchester, Birmingham, Sheffield, Bristol and Edinburgh, in repeated actions.

“Plans are being made to launch the Tyre Extinguishers leaflet in four other languages as interest grows internationally.”

Earlier this week, Sussex Police issued CCTV footage showing two people it wants to trace in connection with tyres being deflated in Brighton.

Marion Walker, a spokeswoman for the Tyre Extinguishers, said: “Unless a bobby is posted beside every SUV in the country 24 hours a day, we don’t expect anyone to be apprehended.

“Better to break the law than allow these killer vehicles to continue to be used on our streets.”

