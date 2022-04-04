Kia details powertrains on upcoming Niro

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Kia details powertrains on upcoming Niro

By Press Association
April 4 2022, 10.59am
Kia has unveiled a new version of its Niro

Kia has released further information surrounding the powertrains that will be used on the upcoming Niro.

Much like its predecessor, the new Niro will be available with a hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric powertrain, taking a three-pronged approach towards propulsion.

Kia Niro
The new Niro is comes with three powertrain options

Both regular hybrid and plug-in hybrid models are centred around a 1.6-litre turbocharged petrol engine which is linked to a six-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. When combined with a 32kW electric motor you get 139bhp in the hybrid, while the plug-in hybrid provides more power – totalling 180bhp – and is capable of travelling for up to 40 miles on electric power alone.

Plus, both cars use an Intelligent Green Zone Drive Mode to determine where is best to use electric-only power, utilising location guidance from the navigation system, driving pattern learning or manual driver input. For instance, areas such as those near schools and hospitals are pre-determined as Green Zones and, when the vehicle is driven into these areas, it’ll automatically switch to electric-only mode to reduce emissions.

The electric version, meanwhile, uses a 64.8kWh battery to return up to 288 miles per charge, while 201bhp and 265Nm of torque enable a 0-60mph time of 7.6 seconds and a top speed of 104mph. In addition, Kia says that the battery can be taken from 10-80 per cent in 43 minutes when the car is hooked up to a DC fast charger. When the outside temperatures are low, the electric Niro uses navigation-based battery conditioning to pre-heat the battery when a charge point is entered as a destination.

Doing so helps to ensure that the battery is optimised for quick charging and keeps waiting times down.

The hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions are accompanied by a towing capacity of 1,300kg, while the electric Niro can tow up to 750kg.

The new Niro is expected to go on sale later this month with first deliveries in the summer.

