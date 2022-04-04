Teenage drivers could save more than £1,000 through telematics-based insurance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Teenage drivers could save more than £1,000 through telematics-based insurance

By Press Association
April 4 2022, 11.35am
Traffic on the M4 motorway at Bridgend in Wales during wet weather. Picture date: Sunday February 13, 2022.
Traffic on the M4 motorway at Bridgend in Wales during wet weather. Picture date: Sunday February 13, 2022.

More than three-quarters of drivers aged between 17 and 20 could drive down the cost of their insurance by switching to a telematics-based policy, a new survey has found.

According to new analysis by the insurance comparison site comparethemarket, drivers could save an average of £1,137 by choosing a telematics policy over conventional insurance.

In addition, telematics policies also remain cheaper for two-thirds of quotes for drivers aged between 21 and 24 years old, with average savings coming in at £388 for this age group. The proportion of quotes made cheaper by telematics does decline as the age of drivers increases but, even so, this type of insurance is still cheaper for 40 per cent of drivers aged between 25 and 29. This age group can save an average of £264.

However, despite the savings on offer, a separate study of 2,999 UK drivers commissioned by comparethemarket found that nearly half of drivers aged under 21 are unlikely to choose a telematics-based policy. This increases to 70 per cent of drivers aged 21-24.

One of the main reasons why younger drivers don’t choose telematics-based policies is security, with four in ten of the drivers aged between 17 and 20 saying that they were not comfortable sharing driving data with insurers.

Alex Hasty, director at comparethemarket.com, comments: “As the cost of driving increases with higher fuel and insurance costs, young drivers may wish to consider swapping to a telematics policy, with potential savings for 17-20-year-olds drivers reaching £1,137 on average. These policies are usually aimed at young people and students which is why the policies can be cheaper for what is considered a higher risk age group.

“The idea is to encourage safe driving, which could also help younger drivers get more affordable car insurance. Telematics can also provide the same benefits to other motorists who might be classed as high risk, including elderly drivers or drivers with convictions.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]