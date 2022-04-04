David Brown Automotive collaborates with Marshall on special edition Mini

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
David Brown Automotive collaborates with Marshall on special edition Mini

By Press Association
April 4 2022, 12.47pm
The special Mini celebrates Marshall’s 60th anniversary
David Brown Automotive has released a special edition of its Mini Remastered model to celebrate Marshall Amplification’s 60th anniversary.

Called the Mini Remastered Marshall Edition, it’s limited to just 60 examples but features a variety of unique styling and audio touches to differentiate it from other versions of the firm’s refinished Mini.

Each car gets an exterior finished in ‘Marshall Black’ paint, which is contrasted by dark chrome exterior styling pieces. There are also ‘Marshall Gold’ painted accents, with a coachline applied to the roof matching hand-painted pinstripes and Marshall logos.

Marshall Mini
Even the pedals have been given the special treatment

That gold colour is also used on the brake callipers which sit behind 12-inch wheels with Marshall ‘M’ logo centre caps. The wheel rims are finished in the same gold colour too.

At the front of the car there’s a mesh grille designed to mimic the front of Marshall’s audio equipment, while handmade badges feature here too.

Inside, that gold theme is continued on elements such as the dashboard centre, switchgear and control panel. Even the pedals have been given a twist, with specially engraved ‘skip track’, ‘pause’ and ‘play’ motifs applied to them. The seats are finished in black leather with gold contrast stitching, too.

The Marshall Edition also incorporates an upgraded sound system, with dashboard-mounted tweeters, additional door speakers and upgraded audio equipment for the rear parcel shelf. The glove box also features an induction charging point for Marshall’s new Motif wireless headphones, too.

Underneath the bonnet is a 1,330cc engine linked to a five-speed manual gearbox.

Marshall and David Brown Automotive will also donate a portion of the proceeds from each sale to the Music Venue Trust, which helps to support independent venues throughout the UK. Pricing for this Marshall Edition is available on application.

