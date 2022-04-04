Toyota GR86 to start from £29,995

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Toyota has announced pricing and specifications for its new GR86, with the third model in the firm’s GR range of sports cars starting from £29,995.

Acting as the successor to the highly-acclaimed GT86, the GR86 retains the original’s lightweight approach, though it now features more power and sharper handling. It uses a four-cylinder boxer engine as before, but it has increased in size from 2.0- to 2.4-litres and now produces 231bhp and 250Nm compared with 197bhp and 205Nm as before. Toyota claims that the GR86 with a six-speed manual will complete the 0-60mph dash in 6.1 seconds, or 6.7 seconds in the automatic.

The GR86 is also offered in just one specification that brings plenty of standard equipment. Highlights include 10-spoke 18-inch alloy wheels with Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tyres, an eight-inch infotainment display and both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration systems. All cars get adaptive LED headlights and a reversing camera, too.

Additional safety equipment, such as pre-collision with autonomous emergency braking and lane keep assist, is also included while inside there’s leather seat upholstery, automatic dual-zone air conditioning and keyless entry.

Alongside the on-the-road price, Toyota is offering the new GR85 with a PCP agreement and monthly repayments of £299. This is a 42-month contract with a £4,777 customer deposit, with 4.9 per cent APR representative for the manual GR86.

Toyota expects first cars to reach customers from July of this year.