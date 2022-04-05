Suzuki updates Across plug-in hybrid with faster charging

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Suzuki updates Across plug-in hybrid with faster charging

By Press Association
April 5 2022, 10.03am
The Across is powered by a plug-in hybrid setup
The Across is powered by a plug-in hybrid setup

Suzuki has upgraded its flagship Across plug-in hybrid SUV to help bring charging times down.

Thanks to a standard-fit on-board AC charger which has been increased from 3kW to 6kW, it enables a much faster charging time. For instance, if a standard 7kW home charger is used, a full charge comes down from five and a half hours to around two hours and 45 minutes. Likewise, if a lower-rated three-pin home plug is used, the charge time is also reduced by 36 minutes to just under five hours.

The Across PHEV is mechanically identical to the Toyota RAV4 Plug-in Hybrid and is centred around a 2.5-litre petrol engine which is linked to an electric motor and an 18.1kWh battery housed beneath the floor.

Suzuki claims CO2 emissions of 22g/km, as well as the ability to travel for up to 47 miles on electric-only power. These efficient results place it in a company car BIK tax banding of just eight per cent, too.

With four driving modes, drivers are able to tailor how the car uses its energy in different situations. For instance, EV mode sees the vehicle powered entirely by the electric motor even under full acceleration, while Auto EV/HV mode will cause the engine to deliver power when needed.

Suzuki Across
The charging times of the Across have been shortened

In addition, Suzuki has given the Across a subtle styling update, including new LED lighting in the front fog lamps, rear cabin light and luggage compartment lights. Extra lighting has been added to the overhead console and mirror controls, too.

The car’s USB ports have also been upgraded from type A to type C in order to offer better compatibility with newer devices.

The upgraded Suzuki Across is available now, with prices starting from £46,629.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier