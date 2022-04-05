Motorists planning to miss or delay car servicing amid cost of living increase, survey says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Motorists planning to miss or delay car servicing amid cost of living increase, survey says

By Press Association
April 5 2022, 11.39am
Keeping your car properly serviced is important (Vauxhall)
Keeping your car properly serviced is important (Vauxhall)

Many drivers are considering missing or delaying their car’s annual service this year beyond the manufacturer’s recommended interval in order to save money, according to a new study.

The survey of 2,000 drivers by the Motor Ombudsman found that the majority of respondents who do not currently have a service plan in place are planning to miss their recommended servicing schedule in the face of the surging cost of living.

Rises in gas and electricity bills, as well as increases in council tax and Vehicle Excise Duty (road tax), have all contributed to many drivers tightening their finances, while a huge spike in the cost of diesel and petrol has made motoring more expensive too.

However, aside from the yearly MOT for cars aged three years and over, ensuring that a vehicle is kept serviced and maintained is important from a safety and reliability angle. The study found that female car owners, residents in Wales and 45- to 54-year-olds were the least likely to either get their car serviced at all this year or take their car to the garage on time once they had reached the next servicing interval.

When the 68 per cent of respondents who said that they were looking to reduce costs this year were asked how they were going to make savings in 2022, many said that they were going to use their vehicle less, would be walking or cycling to destinations that they would have previously driven to and driving more efficiency to save on fuel. Others said that they would be shopping around for cheaper car insurance and using public transport more often.

The poll did find, however, that 60 per cent of car owners saw the importance of servicing a vehicle as a way to prolong a car’s lifespan, with an average of 30 per cent of respondents saying that it’s a ‘crucial step’ in maintaining a car’s safety levels. Some 35 per cent of those questioned also said that having a service history improved the resale value of a car.

Bill Fennell, chief ombudsman and managing director of the Motor Ombudsman, said: “April has seen a coming together of several cost of living increases, which have unfortunately hit the wallets of consumers all at the same time.

“It’s therefore inevitable that something has to give, and our study has shown that servicing and vehicle maintenance is being seen as less of a priority. This is of course concerning – not following the vehicle manufacturer’s servicing schedule, and not taking their car to a garage to be looked at by a professional in the event of any mechanical problems is essentially compromising the safety and value of the vehicle.”

