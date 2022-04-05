Van sales down more than a quarter in March as parts shortages hit commercial vehicle market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Van sales down more than a quarter in March as parts shortages hit commercial vehicle market

By Press Association
April 5 2022, 1.15pm
(Ford)
(Ford)

Light commercial vehicle registrations were down 27.6 per cent year-on-year in March, as the van market continued to be affected by parts shortages.

The result was 40,613 van sales last month, down from 56,122 the previous year.

Both private and commercial vehicle production have been hit hard by a shortage of semiconductor computer chips following the pandemic, meaning demand is outstripping supply.

Best-selling vans March 2022
(SMMT)

However, while the figures make for alarming reading and are below the pre-pandemic averages, the sharp decline is compared with a bumper March 2021. Pent-up demand following coronavirus lockdowns contributed to the largest increase in commercial vehicles registrations since 1999.

Looking at the figures more closely, large van sales were down 19 per cent to just under 30,000 units, while medium-sized vans were down 28 per cent to about 5,600. Small van sales saw the largest percentage decline of 71 per cent less than 1,000 units.

Mike Hawes, SMMT chief executive, said, “The light commercial vehicle market has made a slower start to 2022 compared with the first quarter of last year, reflecting the cyclical nature of fleet operator investment, amid global supply shortages and increasing economic pressures.

“Targeted support from Government is needed to encourage fleet renewal and a full zero-emission van market. The expansion of the Plug-in Van Grant will be a positive for the sector, but equally there needs to be a greater roll-out of suitable charge points to ensure fleet and self-employed van operators in all regions can make the transition.”

Electric van sales continue to represent a small proportion of the market, but did see an increase of 18 per cent year-on-year to 1,909 units. Their market share is now almost six per cent.

