Volvo invests in company that makes lightweight sustainable materials from flax fibre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Volvo invests in company that makes lightweight sustainable materials from flax fibre

By Press Association
April 5 2022, 4.01pm
(Volvo)
(Volvo)

Volvo has made a ‘strategic investment’ in Bcomp, a company that makes lightweight materials from sustainable sources.

The investment has been made through the Swedish firm’s venture capital arm called Volvo Cars Tech Fund. The move has come from Volvo’s plan to use more natural fibre composites in its next generation of electric vehicles.

Bcomp says it uses flax fibres, which are a bio-based material that offer ‘significant savings in terms of weight, energy use and emissions versus regular plastic parts’.

Volvo Concept Recharge
(Volvo)

The two companies worked together on the recent Recharge concept car, with calculations showing that the materials were 50 per cent lighter, used 70 per cent less plastic and generated 62 per cent lower CO2 emissions than regular plastic parts.

Volvo aims to only sell electric vehicles by 2030, and wants to be climate-neutral as a company by 2040. Using Bcomp materials in vehicles is one of the steps it is taking to achieve this.

Alexander Petrofski, head of the Volvo Cars Tech Fund, said: “This investment is yet another example of our commitment to sustainability and strategic focus on reducing our carbon footprint.

“We have a long tradition of partnering with leading technology firms such as Bcomp because we see joint benefits in helping them to scale and develop innovative products in global markets.”

Volvo and Bcomp have not disclosed financial details related to the investment, but have confirmed that Volvo’s sister firm Polestar will also look into using the sustainable materials in its electric cars, too.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier