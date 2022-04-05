The final collaboration between Mercedes-Maybach and Virgil Abloh is ‘the ultimate legacy car’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
The final collaboration between Mercedes-Maybach and Virgil Abloh is ‘the ultimate legacy car’

By Press Association
April 5 2022, 5.41pm
(Mercedes-Maybach)
(Mercedes-Maybach)

Mercedes-Maybach has revealed its final collaboration piece with the late designer and entrepreneur Virgil Abloh.

The Maybach by Virgil Abloh is a fully loaded S-Class S680 and was designed last year by Abloh with Mercedes-Benz Group’s chief design officer Gorden Wagener.

The model has a unique two-tone exterior paint job, with a glossy obsidian black on the top half and a sandy hue for the bottom half and wheels.

Limited Edition Mercedes-Maybach by Virgil Abloh
(Mercedes-Maybach)

Inside the two-tone colour theme continues, with the S-Class in a four-seat configuration. Most of the upholstery and trim has the lighter sand colour, with black used as an accent. A special Mercedes-Maybach and Virgil Abloh logo is inscribed in the piano black trim in the centre console as well as other areas inside the vehicle.

A one-off version of the MBUX infotainment system has been included within the Abloh Maybach, described as a ‘more luxurious’ version. Various aspects have been subtly redesigned, such as the home logo and profile pictures.

All customers will receive a custom-made wooden box covered in the sand-coloured leather like the car’s upholstery. Inside is a 1/18 scale replica of the car, two car keys and a carabiner hook.

Wagener said: “I’m incredibly proud of the work we have created in collaboration with Virgil. From Project Geländewagen, which set the benchmark for fashion/automotive collaborations with our iconic G-Class, to Project Maybach which brought the distinguished Mercedes-Maybach heritage into the future, together with Virgil we truly broke new ground.

“The limited edition Maybach by Virgil Abloh exemplifies the symbiosis between innovative design and ultimate craftsmanship now available on the road.”

Abloh was born in Rockford, Illinois in America in 1980 and died from cancer in November 2021. He was best known as the founder and creative director of the Off White fashion brand, as well as being the men’s artistic director at Louis Vuitton.

