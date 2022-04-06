First Drive: Bentley’s Continental GT Speed brings added agility to this luxurious grand tourer

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

What is it?

The Bentley Continental GT has become a symbol of fast, luxurious cross-country motoring. If you’ve got to be in the south of France in no time at all and want to arrive feeling as if you’ve barely left your home, then the big Conti GT has been one of the go-to cars in the premium segment.

The GT Speed that we’re testing here aims to throw some added agility into the mix. It’s designed to retain that sumptuous big-distance ride quality but ensure that the fun, twistier roads at either end of your journey can be exploited too. Let’s see what it’s like.

What’s new?

The GT Speed sits at the top of the Continental range

This isn’t just a case of throwing more power at a car and giving it a new badge. No, Bentley has reworked some key aspects of the Continental to make it even more agile to drive. So the transmission has been recalibrated to provide snappier shifts, while a new rear-wheel steering system gives extra agility.

Plus, we’ve got a series of subtle yet noticeable styling upgrades such as special ‘W12’ graphics in the side grilles to reference the huge engine under the bonnet.

What’s under the bonnet?

The W12 engine is immensely powerful

There’s no V8 powering the GT Speed, oh no – here we’ve got the full-fat 6.0-litre twin-turbocharged W12 engine that has cemented itself into Bentley’s history. It’s a hugely powerful unit, bringing 650bhp to the table, but it’s the torque figure that really shines through – all 900Nm of it.

Sent to all four wheels through an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox, these outputs contribute to a 0-60mph time of 3.5 seconds and a top speed of 208mph – which isn’t bad considering the GT Speed weighs just over 2.2 tonnes. In terms of fuel economy, the GT Speed should manage 20.6mpg combined, though CO2 emissions are seriously high at 311g/km. The fitment of cylinder deactivation – which comes into play when on a cruise – helps to improve fuel economy somewhat, however.

What’s it like to drive?

Revisions have been made across the board

It’s pleasing to note that right from the off it’s clear to see that the regular Continental GT’s excellent ride quality has been carried over to the Speed. There’s no jarring and no thumping through potholes, despite our test car’s huge 22-inch forged wheels. It means that the Speed can be relaxing and comfortable when you need to be.

But gain a bit of pace and it’s clear to see that Bentley has seriously overhauled the GT for this new model. It turns with a crispness that you might not expect from a car of this size, while the brakes – which feature huge 10-piston front callipers – are immensely powerful but packed with feel, too. The engine has that impressive roll-on performance that you only get in a unit of this size, but it’s more than happy to rev, too.

How does it look?

Small graphics hint at the engine powering the GT Speed

Bentley has always maintained a great ability to create high-end, expensive cars that don’t feel over-the-top or grossly flamboyant. So while the GT Speed might cost north of £200,000, it isn’t treated with animosity out on the road. People like a Bentley and the style feels like part of that.

In terms of ways to differentiate the Speed from the regular Continental GT, there are new darkened grilles, those 22-inch wheels of a different design and special ‘Speed’ badges on the flanks which are, in fairness, pretty discrete.

What’s it like inside?

The cabin is beautifully finished

Bentley is now on a bit of a roll, combining its legendary attitude towards craftsmanship and materials with technology that feels more in keeping with a car of this price. So the large central screen now blends well with soft, high-end leather, while Alcantara is used throughout the cabin to give the whole car a more sporty feel. The steering wheel is particularly nice, too, with a perfectly round design acting as a refreshing contrast to the flat-bottomed versions we see on a lot of performance cars.

Our only quibble is with the gearshift paddles; they’re directly from Audi and aren’t long enough nor tactile enough. Because they’re quite tricky to reach, you end up leaving them and with a car designed around driver interaction, they feel like a missed opportunity.

What’s the spec like?

The traditional clocks rotate to reveal the satellite navigation

All Continental GT models come with plenty of equipment and the Speed is no different. All cars get leather and Alcantara seats, as well as an impressive suite of assistance systems including traffic sign recognition, pedestrian warning and reversing traffic warning.

Our test car also came with a variety of impressive options including the Touring specification which, at £6,480, added features such as lane keep assist and night vision, as well as the Mulliner Driving Specification which brings quilted seats, sports pedals and a jewelled fuel filler cap, to name but a few extras.

Of course, as with any Bentley, there are thousands of personalisation options available and, if there’s something you’d like that Bentley doesn’t have, there’s a good chance it’ll make it for you.

Verdict

The regular Continental GT is a fine car indeed. It’s comfortable and refined, yet powerful when you need it. However, this Speed version dials things up one notch further, adding in even more adjustability and a level of poise that you don’t expect to find in a big Bentley. It really is quite startlingly agile.

As far as big grand tourers go, the GT Speed is right up there. It gets all the best bits of the standard Continental GT, but brings so much more to the table too.

Model: Bentley Continental GT Speed

Base price: £209,900

Model as tested: GT Speed

Engine: 6.0-litre twin-turbocharged W12

Power: 650bhp

Torque: 900Nm

Max speed: 208mph

0-60mph: 3.5 seconds

Economy: 20.6mpg

Emissions: 311g/km