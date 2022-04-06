Vauxhall simplifies Corsa and Mokka ranges with revised trim levels

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Vauxhall simplifies Corsa and Mokka ranges with revised trim levels

By Press Association
April 6 2022, 11.01am
The whole Corsa range has been simplified
The whole Corsa range has been simplified

Vauxhall has revised its Corsa and Mokka line-ups with new simplified trim levels.

Designed to make it easier for buyers to choose the right specification for them, the move drops the Corsa range from 15 models to eight, while the electric Corsa-e has been reduced from three models to two. The Mokka line-up, meanwhile, has been taken from 16 models to 11 while its electric version – the Mokka-e – will go from four to two.

The new range now consists of three specifications – Design, GS Line and Ultimate. Both Corsa-e and Mokka-e models will only be available in GS Line and Ultimate.

Vauxhall Corsa
All Corsa models get plenty of standard equipment

Priced from £17,340 – representing a £500 reduction over the outgoing model – the Corsa Design replaces existing SE Edition variants, but brings a host of standard equipment including lane keep assist, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a seven-inch touchscreen system.

Up next is GS Line, which costs from £19,490 – a £1,000 reduction compared with the older version – and brings sporty additions such as 17-inch black alloy wheels, climate control and black exterior styling.

Finally, there are Ultimate-grade Corsa models. Priced from £23,375, representing a saving of £3,150 over the previous version, this gets adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist and adaptive LED Matrix headlights, among other features.

Corsa-e models, meanwhile, start from £27,055 after the Government’s plug-in car grant is applied, while equipment levels stay the same as on outgoing versions.

Vauxhall Mokka
The Mokka now benefits from a streamlined range of trim levels

The Mokka follows the same range of specifications, with Design, GS Line and Ultimate grades available. Prices start from £22,265 for a Design-grade car, which is the same as outgoing SE Edition variants, bringing lane keep assist, cruise control and a seven-inch infotainment system as standard.

GS Line versions, meanwhile, replace outgoing SRi Premium variants, adding 18-inch bi-colour alloy wheels, a black roof and mirrors, and a full sports body kit, among other features. This grade now benefits from a £1,500 price cut over its predecessor, with prices starting from £24,640.

Ultimate models can now be specified with a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine with a six-speed manual gearbox which was previously unavailable, while standard features include Alcantara trim, keyless entry and Matrix LED headlights.

Orders for all new models have opened with Vauxhall stating that first deliveries should commence this summer.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]