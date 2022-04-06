Renault refreshes Captur and Clio ranges for spring

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Renault refreshes Captur and Clio ranges for spring

By Press Association
April 6 2022, 11.13am
(Renault)
(Renault)

Renault has announced enhanced specifications across its Captur and Clio ranges, as well as new finance offers across the firm’s line-up.

The updates include a revised trim line-up, with both models now consisting of Evolution, Techno and R.S. Line.

On the Clio hatchback, the Evolution trim replaces Iconic Edition, increasing its equipment levels with a notable introduction being a seven-inch TFT instrument display. Step up to Techno, which replaces SE Edition, and you get tinted rear windows, some chrome detailing and a shark fin antenna, while inside there’s some new grey detailing.

Renault Captur
(Renault)

At the top of the range is R.S. Line, which brings a sporty design and the latest equipment, such as a 9.3-inch infotainment system with satellite navigation and a wireless phone charger beneath. A 10-inch instrument display is another new addition.

On top of this, a new E-Tech 145 hybrid engine is available. It has a 1.6-litre petrol engine as its base and makes 143bhp (about 5bhp on the old hybrid engine) with CO2 emissions of 96g/km.

On the Captur, the Evolution trim gets 17-inch alloy wheels and automatic air conditioning as standard. The Techno trim now gets the shark fin antenna, while R.S. Line models get similar sporty exterior styling upgrades and a 10-inch instrument display.

Renault RS interior
(Renault)

These upgrades come with a new range of offers across the Renault range. The deals, which are available until the end of June, include zero per cent APR two- and three-year PCP finance options.

One example is a Clio Evolution with the TCe 90 engine, which is available for £214 per month with an initial deposit of £4,044, with zero per cent APR over two years. Meanwhile, the Captur Evolution with the same engine would be £194 per month over the same period with a £5,328 deposit.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier