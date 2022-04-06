Renault refreshes Captur and Clio ranges for spring

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Renault has announced enhanced specifications across its Captur and Clio ranges, as well as new finance offers across the firm’s line-up.

The updates include a revised trim line-up, with both models now consisting of Evolution, Techno and R.S. Line.

On the Clio hatchback, the Evolution trim replaces Iconic Edition, increasing its equipment levels with a notable introduction being a seven-inch TFT instrument display. Step up to Techno, which replaces SE Edition, and you get tinted rear windows, some chrome detailing and a shark fin antenna, while inside there’s some new grey detailing.

At the top of the range is R.S. Line, which brings a sporty design and the latest equipment, such as a 9.3-inch infotainment system with satellite navigation and a wireless phone charger beneath. A 10-inch instrument display is another new addition.

On top of this, a new E-Tech 145 hybrid engine is available. It has a 1.6-litre petrol engine as its base and makes 143bhp (about 5bhp on the old hybrid engine) with CO2 emissions of 96g/km.

On the Captur, the Evolution trim gets 17-inch alloy wheels and automatic air conditioning as standard. The Techno trim now gets the shark fin antenna, while R.S. Line models get similar sporty exterior styling upgrades and a 10-inch instrument display.

These upgrades come with a new range of offers across the Renault range. The deals, which are available until the end of June, include zero per cent APR two- and three-year PCP finance options.

One example is a Clio Evolution with the TCe 90 engine, which is available for £214 per month with an initial deposit of £4,044, with zero per cent APR over two years. Meanwhile, the Captur Evolution with the same engine would be £194 per month over the same period with a £5,328 deposit.