Council’s electric car charge points hacked to show porn website

By Press Association
April 6 2022, 12.23pm
Electric vehicle owners on the Isle of Wight have been given quite a shock when trying to top up their batteries at some council-run car parks.

Screens on the charge points were meant to display the council’s website, but instead had been hacked to show pornography.

The incident was first reported by the Isle of Wight County Press after readers raised the issue, with the council confirming it is now working to cover up the signage.

The council said that it was ‘saddened to learn that a third-party web address displayed on our electric vehicle (EV) signage appears to have been hacked’ and said that council workers would be attending the chargers to ensure the offending signage was no longer visible.

It said that the chargers were originally part of the ChargePoint Genie network, but had recently been transferred to the GeniePoint network.

In a statement, it added: “The council would like to apologise to anyone that found the inappropriate web content and for any inconvenience from charge points out of action.”

The County Press said the issue came to light when EV owners couldn’t get a charger in the Cross Street Car Park in Newport to work and raised the issue with the publication. It said the chargers were not working on Sunday (April 3), with some continuing to have issues the following day.

It led to a council spokesperson noting: “We are aware of the unreliability of some of the charge points in council car parks and will be replacing these with new charge points over the next few months.”

