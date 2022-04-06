First Drive: The Citroen e-Berlingo is a practical and characterful electric MPV

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

What is it?

(Citroen)

The multi-purpose vehicle, or MPV as it is known, has rather fallen off the radar of the family car buyer in recent years. The hatchbacks, saloons and estates of this world have largely found their place beneath the booming behemoth that is the SUV market, but the MPV has fallen by the wayside.

The Citroen e-Berlingo is, therefore, a rare proposition. It prefers to be known as a leisure activity vehicle, but it has all the hallmarks that have made MPVs so appealing – namely a cavernous cabin that puts practicality above all else.

It’s also an electric vehicle, making it more relevant than ever, so we’ve been behind the wheel to see if this traditional body shape works with a new-age powertrain.

What’s new?

(Citroen)

Citroen says its policy is to offer customers a choice of propulsion that suits their needs, so you’ll typically find electric versions of existing vehicles rather than standalone models, so the e-Berlingo continues the nameplate, which also exists as a combustion-engined and electric van.

It has ‘e’ badging on the exterior and blue flashes to denote its electric status. Inside, there’s a new e-Toggle that controls the gearbox, as well as a switch for the eco, normal and power driving modes. The infotainment system also has a new ‘energy’ section that gives the driver views of important information such as the energy flow and battery charge level.

What’s under the bonnet?

(Citroen)

There’s a single electric motor powering the e-Berlingo, with a maximum output of 132bhp and 260Nm of torque. However, this is only available in power mode, with the motor making 79bhp/180Nm in eco mode and 106bhp/210Nm in normal.

There’s a 50kWh battery beneath the floor with a range of up to 182 miles, though this is somewhat dictated by the driving mode – driving everywhere in ‘power’ will see this drastically drop.

Home charging from 0-100 per cent takes five hours at 11kW, while the maximum charge capacity is 100kW, which sees 0-80 per cent take about half an hour.

Owners also have the ability to defer charging to make sure the car charges during off-peak hours, while thermal preconditioning can set the cabin temperature while the car is plugged in, saving energy in the first few miles of driving.

What’s it like to drive?

(Citroen)

The e-Berlingo’s upright, van-like proportions mean that visibility is excellent, with plenty of glass and a high riding position providing a commanding view of the road ahead. The electric motor has a very smooth delivery in eco and normal modes, gently surging forward in a way that makes urban driving in particular a relaxing experience.

Pop it into power mode and it won’t set your hair on fire, but there’s noticeably more punch off the line, which can be useful at busy roundabouts, for example.

It’s not the most comfortable car in the world, but it manages to avoid much of the ride quality issues EVs encounter. While larger road imperfections can send a jolt through the car, it’s decently settled in general driving, adding to the calming atmosphere.

How does it look?

(Citroen)

The MPV market is hardly known for offering cool styling, which is perhaps a large part of its downfall. However, the Berlingo does a great job of working with the proportions it’s been dealt to offer something genuinely interesting.

There’s a fun character to its design, with lots of soft-edged squircles to be found, such as around the headlights and foglights, airbumps and side windows. The large Citroen chevrons incorporate neatly into the slim grille, which runs seamlessly into the narrow daytime running lights.

It might not have the cool factor of an SUV, but it has its own personality to make it stand out from the crowd.

What’s it like inside?

(Citroen)

Perhaps the only aspect of the whole Berlingo experience where most will need convincing is the interior. It has a decidedly utilitarian feel, with hard-wearing materials aplenty, designed with a function over form approach.

The eight-inch infotainment display is fine, but feels a touch dated, though the head-up display and digital instrument panel available on higher-spec models does give the cabin some extra modernity.

When it comes to comfort and practicality, though, the Berlingo comes into its own. In M configuration there’s a 775-litre boot capacity, while the XL gets 1,050 litres. Interior storage beyond this looks impressive on paper, but we did find a surprising lack of cubby holes within arms reach for the front passengers – aside from the huge space in the roof, of course.

What’s the spec like?

(Citroen)

The e-Berlingo is available in M and XL body lengths, with prices starting at £30,995 and £31,995 respectively. Standard equipment on the Feel trim includes air conditioning, rear parking sensors, 16-inch alloy wheels, LED daytime running lights and cruise control. You also get a visibility pack, with automatic headlights and windscreen wipers, and some extra driver assistance tech through the safety plus pack.

The XTR model costs £1,000 extra in both body styles, and brings 17-inch alloy wheels, reversing camera, gloss black roof bars, split folding rear seat and electric rear windows.

Verdict

(Citroen)

The Citroen e-Berlingo is a welcome alternative to the more popular large estates and SUVs that currently dominate the market. There’s no denying it lacks the style of some of those models, but it more than makes up for it by having a fun character all of its own.

Interior quality could be a deal-breaker for some, but if ultimate practicality and comfort are key, it’s tough to beat among other EVs. The electric powertrain is smooth, quiet and should bring drastically reduced running costs, too. Its 174-mile range could be slightly restrictive, but should prove more than enough for those who rarely undertake long trips.

Model: Citroen e-Berlingo

Base price: £30,995

Engine: Single electric motor

Power: 136bhp

Torque: 260Nm

Max speed: 84mph

0-60mph: 8.8 seconds

Economy: N/A

Emissions: 0g/km

Range: 182 miles