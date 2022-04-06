Peugeot’s e-Rifter gets lower price to qualify for plug-in grant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Peugeot’s e-Rifter gets lower price to qualify for plug-in grant

By Press Association
April 6 2022, 3.29pm
(Peugeot)
(Peugeot)

Peugeot has revised the price of its e-Rifter electric MPV so that it now qualifies for the Government’s plug-in car grant.

It means that the entry-level standard Length e-Rifter in Allure Premium trim now starts at £31,950, or £30,450 after the grant has been applied. Thanks to a 50kWh battery, the e-Rifter can return up to 172 miles on a signal charge, while a full top-up will take seven and a half hours with a 7.4kW home charger. Hooked up to a 100kW rapid charger, the e-Rifter will manage a 0-80 per cent charge in 30 minutes.

Peugeot e-Rifter
(Peugeot)

Allure Premium cars get plenty of equipment, too, including a reversing camera, 10-inch digital instrument cluster and an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Plus, the Allure Premium e-Rifter can be specified with either five or seven-seat options, as well as a maximum 775 litres of boot space in Standard versions with the rear seats upright – or up to 4,000 litres with the seats folded on Long variants. This latter version can only be specified in Allure Premium trim, too.

Peugeot e-Rifter
(Peugeot)

Opting for the higher-specification GT version adds luxuries such as dual-zone climate control and keyless entry, but its raised starting price of £34,690 means that it comes in above the £32,000 price cap for the Government grant.

The e-Rifter remains road tax-exempt for private buyers, while company car users will pay a two per cent benefit-in-kind (BIK) rate in 2022-2023.

