Peugeot’s e-Rifter gets lower price to qualify for plug-in grant

Peugeot has revised the price of its e-Rifter electric MPV so that it now qualifies for the Government’s plug-in car grant.

It means that the entry-level standard Length e-Rifter in Allure Premium trim now starts at £31,950, or £30,450 after the grant has been applied. Thanks to a 50kWh battery, the e-Rifter can return up to 172 miles on a signal charge, while a full top-up will take seven and a half hours with a 7.4kW home charger. Hooked up to a 100kW rapid charger, the e-Rifter will manage a 0-80 per cent charge in 30 minutes.

(Peugeot)

Allure Premium cars get plenty of equipment, too, including a reversing camera, 10-inch digital instrument cluster and an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Plus, the Allure Premium e-Rifter can be specified with either five or seven-seat options, as well as a maximum 775 litres of boot space in Standard versions with the rear seats upright – or up to 4,000 litres with the seats folded on Long variants. This latter version can only be specified in Allure Premium trim, too.

(Peugeot)

Opting for the higher-specification GT version adds luxuries such as dual-zone climate control and keyless entry, but its raised starting price of £34,690 means that it comes in above the £32,000 price cap for the Government grant.

The e-Rifter remains road tax-exempt for private buyers, while company car users will pay a two per cent benefit-in-kind (BIK) rate in 2022-2023.