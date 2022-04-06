Mercedes adds new entry-level engine to SL range

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Mercedes adds new entry-level engine to SL range

By Press Association
April 6 2022, 4.31pm
The 43 uses technology from Formula 1
Mercedes has expanded its SL range with a new 2.0-litre petrol option.

Sitting alongside two V8-powered variants, the SL 43 is said to use turbocharger technology taken directly from Formula 1. This electric exhaust gas turbocharger is a world-first for a production car, according to Mercedes.

Mercedes SL 43
Overall, the 2.0-litre four-cylinder unit produces 375bhp and 480Nm of torque, while a 48-volt electrical system with a belt-driven starter-generator brings a 12bhp boost in certain circumstances, too.

Essentially, the technology sees an electric motor integrated into the turbocharger shaft between the turbine wheel on the exhaust side and the compressor wheel on the intake side. By electronically controlling this motor, the response from idle speed is improved, as is the response across the ‘entire speed range’, according to Mercedes. The firm says that the engine responds ‘even more spontaneously to the accelerator pedal’, in fact.

Linked to a nine-speed automatic gearbox sending drive to the rear wheels, the SL 43 can manage the 0-60mph sprint in 4.7 seconds and hit a top speed of 170mph.

Philipp Schiemer, chairman of the board of management of Mercedes-AMG, said: “With this technology, the SL also has an outstanding performance range in its entry-level version. This means that our seemingly smallest SL combines the typical AMG Driving Performance with luxury and comfort at the absolute top level. What’s more, with this innovative engine we are undoubtedly also appealing to a wider clientèle.”

Mercedes SL 43
The SL 43 gets a series of details to distinguish it from the other models in the line-up, including round tailpipes – different to the angular ones fitted to V8-powered versions – and differentiated front and rear aprons. All cars get 19-inch alloy wheels as standard, though these can be upgraded to 20- or 21-inch versions as optional extras. The same fabric folding soft top is used on this model, too.

Prices for the SL 43 have yet to be announced but are likely to be revealed soon.

