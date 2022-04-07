MG Motor UK continues its impressive growth with strong start to 2022

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

MG Motor UK continues its impressive growth with strong start to 2022

By Press Association
April 7 2022, 8.03am
(MG)
(MG)

MG Motor UK is continuing to see strong sales in 2022 following its record 2021.

In the first quarter of 2022, the British-based car maker sold 12,838 units, an increase of 124.6 per cent on the same period last year.

Although MG continues to have a relatively small market share of 3.31 per cent (up from 1.45 per cent in 2021), the firm has demonstrated the impressive growth it has seen by comparing its current sales figures with totals in recent years.

MG ZS
(MG)

In January and February this year, MG sold 4,471 vehicles, which was more than it sold across all of 2017. Meanwhile, the 9,367 sales seen in March was more than the whole of 2018.

MG says it has seen large growth across all fuel types, with petrol up 155 per cent, plug-in hybrids up 441 per cent and electric vehicles up 40 per cent. However, it is the latter that has driven the firm’s sales in recent years, as it has offered some of the most affordable EVs on the market.

This appeal has seen the brand add 39 new dealerships over the past 12 months, including large groups such as Vertu Motors, RRG and Arnold Clark.

Guy Pigounakis, commercial director at MG Motor UK, said: “We are absolutely thrilled with the results we have achieved in the first quarter and that the incredible momentum we built in over the course of a record-breaking 2021 has carried into the new year.

“We are particularly pleased because it means that our core message of cutting edge technology, great quality and exciting cars all at an affordable price is clearly resonating with our target demographic.”

Pigounakis also showed optimism that these sales would continue, noting that the firm would be adding two new models to its line-up this year.

