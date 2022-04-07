All new Volvo cars to get over-the-air update compatibility

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
All new Volvo cars to get over-the-air update compatibility

By Press Association
April 7 2022, 9.35am
(Volvo)
(Volvo)

All new Volvo car models will now get over-the-air software update capability, allowing them to be improved continuously.

Following the introduction of the technology on Volvo’s electric XC40 and C40 Recharge models, the over-the-air service has now been applied to the remainder of the firm’s range, including the XC90 and S60.

New owners will get an upgrade of their infotainment system to include the latest versions of Android Automotive OS, Android 11. This is the operating system adopted by Volvo for its main screen, bringing easy installation of apps and features.

In fact, this new update adds new categories on Google Play, including navigation, charging and parking. Video streaming is also predicted to be added later on this year.

The update also improves certain features, with battery energy management and revisions to mobile app functionality included. This energy management update helps to maintain battery performance in EVs during both cold and warm days, ensuring that the best possible range is returned.

Volvo V60 Cross Countr
Chunkier bumpers give the V60 a more rugged look

Henrik Green, chief product officer at Volvo Cars, said: “By making all Volvo models able to receive over-the-air updates, we make important progress towards our ambition of making our customers’ cars better every day.

“This is a significant milestone: we’re now updating cars of all models in a majority of our markets, bringing the benefits of remote continuous updates to an ever-increasing number of customers.”

This latest update arrives as the eighth issued by Volvo and is one that will reach more than 190,000 Volvo cars around the world.

