All new Volvo cars to get over-the-air update compatibility

All new Volvo car models will now get over-the-air software update capability, allowing them to be improved continuously.

Following the introduction of the technology on Volvo’s electric XC40 and C40 Recharge models, the over-the-air service has now been applied to the remainder of the firm’s range, including the XC90 and S60.

New owners will get an upgrade of their infotainment system to include the latest versions of Android Automotive OS, Android 11. This is the operating system adopted by Volvo for its main screen, bringing easy installation of apps and features.

We’re now introducing over-the-air (OTA) software update capability on all new Volvo car models. With OTA updates reaching more than 190,000 cars around the globe, we deliver on our ambition of making our customers’ cars continuously better. Read more: https://t.co/15bMFqbhRH pic.twitter.com/AJOuEMptup — Volvo Cars (@volvocars) April 7, 2022

In fact, this new update adds new categories on Google Play, including navigation, charging and parking. Video streaming is also predicted to be added later on this year.

The update also improves certain features, with battery energy management and revisions to mobile app functionality included. This energy management update helps to maintain battery performance in EVs during both cold and warm days, ensuring that the best possible range is returned.

Chunkier bumpers give the V60 a more rugged look

Henrik Green, chief product officer at Volvo Cars, said: “By making all Volvo models able to receive over-the-air updates, we make important progress towards our ambition of making our customers’ cars better every day.

“This is a significant milestone: we’re now updating cars of all models in a majority of our markets, bringing the benefits of remote continuous updates to an ever-increasing number of customers.”

This latest update arrives as the eighth issued by Volvo and is one that will reach more than 190,000 Volvo cars around the world.