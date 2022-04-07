Majority of motorists think new pedestrian and cyclist road rules will cause more conflict

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Majority of motorists think new pedestrian and cyclist road rules will cause more conflict

By Press Association
April 7 2022, 10.51am
(IAM RoadSmart)
(IAM RoadSmart)

Almost two-thirds of motorists think that the Government’s new ‘hierarchy of road users’ will cause more conflict on the road.

The rules were introduced at the end of January as part of changes to the Highway Code, and state that those who have the potential to cause more harm on the road have the most responsibility for avoiding a collision.

In practice, this means that drivers of HGVs, buses, vans, cars and motorcycles need to be more aware of pedestrians and cyclists. It also introduced new recommendations for who has priority in certain situations and where vehicles should be positioned on the road.

Road safety charity IAM Roadsmart surveyed 1,000 motorists and found 59 per cent believed the new system will cause more conflict on the road, rather than make them safer.

Just six per cent said things would improve, with 13 per cent saying there would be no difference.

Under the new rules, pedestrians have priority at junctions, with drivers turning into or out of them having to give way to those on foot. Of those surveyed, 54 per cent said this will cause more conflict, with just 15 per cent saying it would reduce conflict.

Neil Greig, director of policy and research at IAM RoadSmart, said: “It is concerning to see the number of motorists who believe the new rules implemented in the hierarchy of road users will cause more conflict on our roads, rather than less.

“The changes to the Highway Code are a reminder to all road users to behave responsibly with a mutual respect for each other’s safety. The hierarchy offers clarity as to where priority should be given in various scenarios, so it is important for all road users to understand how the changes will affect them and others in real situations on the road.

Pedestrian priorities
(PA)

Greig added that an upcoming information campaign from the Department for Transport should add clarity, but noted: “We would urge the DfT to be more realistic about the impact that simply changing a seldom read document will have on the behaviour and safety of road users, and instead, roll out more intensive and timely campaigns to build awareness and confidence in the new code.”

While some of the new rules are guidance around how to behave on the road, some are legal requirements and can carry points and a fine if ignored. It is therefore up to the road user to be aware of the changes and obey them.

The key things to note are that those who can do the most damage now have the most responsibility to reduce danger, with HGVs at the top, cars and motorcycles around the middle, and pedestrians and cyclists at the bottom.
Cyclists should make themselves more visible on the road by riding in the centre of the lane on quiet roads, in traffic and when approaching junctions, while also taking care not to pass pedestrians and horse riders too closely or quickly.

