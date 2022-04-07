Final Vauxhall Astra rolls off firm’s Ellesmere Port line

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Final Vauxhall Astra rolls off firm’s Ellesmere Port line

By Press Association
April 7 2022, 11.53am
The final Vauxhall Astra has rolled off the production line
The final Vauxhall Astra has rolled off the production line

The final British-built Vauxhall Astra has rolled off the firm’s Ellesmere Port production line, ending a run that has seen more than four million models produced since 1981.

Production of the seventh-generation Astra came to a halt on April 6 of this year, with the final model to come off the production line being an Astra Sport Tourer SRi Nav.

Ellesmere Port
Vauxhall has been producing cars at Ellesmere Port for 60 years

Now, work is being undertaken to transition Ellesmere Port into an EV-only manufacturing site in time for production restarting in early 2023. It ties in with Vauxhall’s commitment to switch to selling only electric vehicles from 2028 and forms a part of a wider commitment by Stellantis to become a carbon-neutral group worldwide by 2038. It also plans to halve its carbon footprint by 2030.

Paul Willcox, managing director of Vauxhall and senior vice-president at Stellantis, said: “Over the last 60 years, Ellesmere Port has become one of the great British car plants, producing some of the most popular cars on the roads across generations.

Ellesmere Port
The Ellesmere Port is being converted to produce EVs

“With one era closing, we’re now looking forward to an all-new electric era at Ellesmere, with the site becoming the first Stellantis plant to produce solely electric vehicles. Vauxhall is fast moving towards an electric future and I’m pleased to see the next-generation of Vauxhall electric vehicles made in Britain.”

Ellesmere Port opened in 1962 and has, since that time, produced more than 5.2 million vehicles. Its new transformation will see £100 million invested into the plant to allow it to produce the very latest electric vehicles.

When Ellesmere Plant reopens it will commence production of the Vauxhall Combo-e and its Opel-badged equivalents, as well as Peugeot e-Partner and Citroen e-Berlingo vans. The new Astra, meanwhile, will now be built at Opel’s Rüsselsheim site in Germany.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier