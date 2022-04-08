Jeep Easter Safari 2022: All the key concept cars

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jeep has a following that most automotive brands could only dream of. It has such a loyal following, in fact, that every year around 50,000 owners descend on Moab, Utah, for what’s known as the Easter Jeep Safari. This year, it’s held between April 9 and 17.

Set up by fans, rather than by Jeep itself, in recent years the American 4×4 firm has got fully on board with the event and each year showcases a range of concept cars to ignite further passion for the brand’s products.

Some are merely a designer’s imagination gone wild, while others are closer to what you might see in production. For 2022, Jeep has unveiled the most concepts yet, with many of the models having a particular focus on electrification. Let’s take a look at the weird and wonderful concepts from this year’s Easter Safari…

Magneto 2.0 Concept

Jeep Wrangler Magneto 2.0 Concept

At last year’s Easter Safari, Jeep showed an all-electric version of the Wrangle – called the Magneto Concept – and though the firm said it initially came up with the idea for ‘amusement’, a production version is looking increasingly plausible.For 2022, Jeep has shown off a second volume, which boasts significantly more performance, with power surging from 281bhp to 616bhp, and torque growing from 370Nm to a huge 1,150Nm. Though the firm hasn’t been able to test it fully, the Magneto’s designers say a 0-60mph time of under three seconds should be possible. Interestingly, it also uses a six-speed manual gearbox to control the electric motor, while Jeep has extended the wheelbase of the two-door Wrangler by 12 inches in order to squeeze in the powertrain.

Other styling changes include custom, lightweight bumpers, carbon fibre wheel flares and Surf Blue paintwork.

Rubicon 20th Anniversary Concept

Jeep Rubicon 20th Anniversary Concept

On the standard Wrangler you can go into a Jeep showroom and buy, it’s the Rubicon that’s the most extreme version – coming with a raft of tweaks to make it even more capable off-road.And as it was 20 years ago since the original Wrangler Rubicon was launched, Jeep is celebrating with a new Anniversary concept. Based on the ‘392’ version (which isn’t sold in the UK), it uses a huge 6.4-litre V8 engine and comes with a dual-mode performance exhaust, custom-built half doors and a matte grey vinyl wrap that contrasts with a gold tow hook and badging.

A lift kit is also fitted to raise the ride height further, while a Warn winch and 37-inch mud-terrain tyre complete the changes.

‘41’ Concept

Jeep ’41 Concept

Heritage is hugely important to Jeep, with its origins being traced back to the original Willys Jeep that helped in the efforts in World War 2.The ‘41’ number references the year the marque was founded, with this concept paying tribute to the original with its matte green exterior finish, black powder-coated steel bumpers and khaki-coloured soft top. Custom stencils, a retro shifter, canvas-covered seats and matte green wheels complete the changes, which Jeep says makes it ‘fit for a five-star general’.

A modern twist to the ‘41 Concept, though, is the fact it uses the new 4xe plug-in hybrid powertrain that’s already available on Wranglers over in the States, offering electric driving for 21 miles.

Grand Cherokee Trailhawk PHEV Concept

Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk PHEV Concept

You’ll notice that the vast majority of these concepts focus on the Wrangler, which remains Jeep’s most iconic model, and the one that has a particularly strong following.But Jeep is also casting the spotlight on its new Grand Cherokee 4xe – the brand’s new plug-in hybrid SUV that acts as its flagship, with a new Trailhawk concept, which will likely go on to inspire future production models.

Highlights include a class-exclusive sway-bar disconnect, that allows for greater wheel articulation and traction over rocks and tough terrain, while custom 20-inch alloys are wrapped in 33-inch mud tyres, along with widened wheel arches. This concept also comes painted in a cool Industrial Blue, with matte decals and a custom roof rack. The top half of the car is also painted in a durable black liner finish, which means you can load Christmas trees and kayaks, for example, onto the roof racks, without risk of damaging the paint.

The ‘Bob’ Concept

Jeep Bob Concept

Simply known as ‘Bob’, this concept is a blend of Jeep’s Wrangler and Gladiator pick-up, with its name referring to the ‘bobbing’ (or shortening) of the long overhang at the back.All of the Gladiator’s four doors and B-pillars have been removed for ‘ultimate open-air freedom’, while a customised hardtop has been perforated, with canvas applied over the top to provide shelter, while letting in plenty of natural light.

The Bob also comes with a three-inch lift kit and a custom off-road suspension setup supplied by leaders in the industry, with a contrasting gloss and matte paint scheme adding even more style to the concept.

D-Coder Concept by JPP

Jeep D-Coder Concept by JPP

One of Jeep’s most interesting concepts in 2022 is the D-Coder concept, which has been created by Mopar – the division that supplies a range of aftermarket supplies to Jeep owners.Essentially, all the aspects of the D-Code that are painted red are extras that Mopar can supply to Wrangler owners, with each part having a QR code on it that can be scanned, taking a customer straight to the page where they can learn more or buy the accessory for themselves.

Just a few features that Mopar can supply include bespoke Katzkin leather upholstery, a mesh sun bonnet and Gorilla Glass, which is three times as strong as the glass usually fitted.

Birdcage Concept by JPP

Jeep Birdcage Concept by JPP

The Birdcage is another model created by Mopar, and it also showcases a range of elements from JPP – Jeep Performance Parts. Designed to be a ‘wide-open-air extreme 4×4 machine’, this model is also based on the 4xe plug-in hybrid Wrangler.Jeep worked to improve the approach angle of the standard car, with a custom rock-slider skid plate, which protects the winch and is placed to allow for improved rock-crawling performance. New wheel arch surrounds and wheel liners are also fitted, allowing for larger wheel and tyre combinations.

The windscreen is also removed, while inside distinctive ‘Tobacco Leaf and Cocoa Brown’ leather seats are a unique touch, with the entire interior designed so that it can be washed down when it gets muddy.