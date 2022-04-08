Smart’s new #1 electric SUV continues firm’s EV offensive

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Smart’s new #1 electric SUV continues firm’s EV offensive

By Press Association
April 8 2022, 9.41am
The new Smart is the latest EV to join the ranks
Smart has revealed a production-ready version of its upcoming #1 electric SUV at an event in Berlin.

The #1 – pronounced ‘hashtag one’ – marks a significant change of direction for the firm, which is best known for its quirky, space-saving city cars.

Although a concept was unveiled at last year’s Munich Motor Show, this is the first time the production car has been seen in public.

Smart #1
The new Smart brings an impressive range and a compact body

The design is almost identical to that striking concept and is aimed at rivalling the likes of the Kia Niro EV and Renault Zoe.

The electric model has been unveiled with a 66kWh battery which gives it a quoted range of up to 273 miles, while its electric motor produces 272bhp. It has also been given 150kW rapid-charging capacity which means a 10 to 80 per cent top-up can be completed in less than half an hour.

Part owned by both Mercedes and Chinese firm Geely, Smart has decided against using the German giant’s platform – used in the EQA and EQB – and has instead agreed a deal with the latter company, which owns Lotus, Volvo and Polestar.

As a result, the #1 uses Geely’s Sustainable Experience Architecture which is expected to underpin Volvo’s rumoured small SUV.

In terms of performance, Smart has not revealed a 0-60mph time but has given a quoted top speed of 112mph, while the whole car tips the scales at 1,820kg.

Despite being the largest Smart ever made, the #1 does stay true to the company’s values and makes the most of its space. It has a 2,750mm wheelbase with as little overhang as possible, yet cabin space is maximised. As a result, the 4,290mm EV has as much cabin space as a Mercedes E-Class while still boasting a 273-litre boot.

Smart #1
The interior features futuristic aspects

The interior is dominated by a 12.8 infotainment screen which is fully customisable and incorporates futuristic 3D graphics. The system can be updated using over-the-air updates. Other ultra-modern touches include a state of the art companion app, which allows drivers to lock and unlock the car.

Level 2 autonomous driving is also offered as part of an Advanced Driver Assistance System package, which offers a range of tech including adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist, blind-spot monitoring, highway and traffic jam assist, automatic parking and adaptive high beam headlights.

Externally, the #1 features a stylish LED front light bar, which Smart says will become part of its brand identity going forwards, two-tone paintwork and a sloping front end.

Dirk Adelmann, CEO of Smart Europe, said: “We are very proud to finally present the production version of our Smart #1. It is not only a symbol for our new smart approach, but it is also the nucleus of all things to come. With the re-branding we will put an even greater focus on a seamless mobility experience.

“In Europe, Smart works closely together with long-trusted strategic partners to set up the most suitable and right-sized dealer network. With its new design, Smart showrooms will reflect the new design DNA and the premium appearance of the brand, welcoming customers to experience the all-new Smart vehicles.’

Smart has not announced prices for the model yet but it is expected to cost around £35,000 with the first UK deliveries due in the middle of next year.

