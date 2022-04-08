The airports with the most expensive drop-off fees revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Lifestyle Motoring

The airports with the most expensive drop-off fees revealed

By Press Association
April 8 2022, 12.41pm
File photo dated 13/01/20 of a Jet2 Boeing 737-8K5 with registration G-JZHC taxiing at Manchester Airport, as the holiday giant has said the relaxation of UK travel restrictions led to a significant increase in bookings in February and March.
Holidaymakers have been urged to check drop-off and pick-up charges at UK airports this summer as research reveals they could be stung by ‘exorbitant’ fees and fines.

Manchester and Stansted airports were said to be the worst offenders, with drivers facing a minimum charge for entering so-called ‘kiss and fly’ zones, with a cost of £25 for overstaying.

At Manchester Airport, set-downs and collections cost £5 for five minutes, or £25 for anyone who stays more than 10 minutes, while Stansted airport sees a charge of £7 for 15 minutes, and £25 after that.

Gatwick and Luton charge £5 for a 10 minute wait, with an additional £1 per minute up to 20 minutes at Gatwick and £1 per minute after 10 minutes at Luton.

Airport Drop Off Guide
Bristol Airport costs £5 for 10 minutes and up to £20 for 60 minutes, while Birmingham Airport can see fines of up to £100 for rule breakers.

At the other end of the scale, Jersey allows free drop-off and pick-up, while Inverness and Cardiff are free for 10 minutes. Belfast charges £1 for 10 minutes, while it costs £3 for 30 minutes in Norwich.

Lee Puffett, managing director of travel insurer Start Travel, which conducted the research, said: “With travel expenses rising rapidly, travellers are looking for ways to save money.

“Some airports are profiting from poor travel planning, so don’t be caught out with costly drop-off and pick-up fees.

“Be sure to research your airport carefully before you set off – often there are free ways to drop passengers at the airport. Saving money requires a little forward planning.”

