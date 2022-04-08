Jeep working ‘furiously behind the scenes’ on electrification, says firm’s design boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Jeep working ‘furiously behind the scenes’ on electrification, says firm’s design boss

By Press Association
April 8 2022, 4.27pm
Jeep Wrangler Magneto 2.0 Concept
Jeep Wrangler Magneto 2.0 Concept

Jeep’s design boss has said the firm is working ‘furiously behind the scenes’ as the brand plots to electrify its line-up.

Speaking ahead of the public reveal of the brand’s latest concept cars at the Easter Jeep Safari – an event in Utah that attracts 50,000 owners from across the world – Mark Allen, head of exterior design at Jeep, said he was ‘shocked’ at the acceptance of EVs by the brand’s audience.

At last year’s Easter Jeep Safari, the American firm revealed the Magneto concept – an all-electric version of the Wrangler, the brand’s most iconic and recognisable model. For 2022, Jeep has created a ‘volume two’, packing it with far more performance, as power surges from 281bhp to 616bhp, and torque growing from 370Nm to a huge 1,150Nm. Allan says this should allow for a 0-60mph of under three seconds, and has come as a result of Jeep fans asking for more power from last year’s concept.

While a battery-electric Wrangler is not yet confirmed for production, Allan hinted that the brand was working on it.

“We are working furiously behind the scenes on filling these spaces of electrification in the future. We’re very aware the survival of Jeep and every automotive manufacturer is going to be largely based on electric. What we’re really interested in is the benefits of EVs from beyond what most vehicles will experience on-road, and we’re already finding out.”

Jeep Wrangler Magneto
The Wrangler Magneto 2.0 Concept packs a huge amount of performance

Speaking about last year’s Magneto concept, Allan said: “I was really shocked at this model’s acceptance last year, because I always view Jeep purists as a bit traditional in their thoughts, but they’re very progressive in wanting the benefits of electric off-road – primarily the torque characteristics and the quietness of these vehicles.

“Of course there are concerns over range and charging, but I’m confident that will be resolved in the future. I’m happy we’re able to do this, get our concept cars out there and be allowed in the company to experiment very openly, and we welcome people’s feedback.”

Jeep currently offers plug-in hybrid versions of its Renegade and Compass in the UK, with the Wrangler 4xe already available as a PHEV in other markets. Jeep is also gearing up to launch its first EV in 2023, with the as-yet-unnamed model likely to be based on the Stellantis e-CMP platform, used on the Peugeot e-2008 and Vauxhall Mokka-e. That means a conventional front-wheel-drive setup is expected, though further details about the upcoming EV are predicted to be announced imminently.

