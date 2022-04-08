The first electric Ford Transits have rolled off the production line

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

The first electric Ford Transits have rolled off the production line

By Press Association
April 8 2022, 4.49pm
(Ford)
(Ford)

Ford has begun shipping the first production versions of the E-Transit, the fully electric version of the firm’s popular cargo van.

At a celebratory event at the firm’s Gölcük plant in Kocaeli, Turkey, where the vehicle is being built, the first models rolled off the production ahead of delivery to European customers.

The firm says it has already received more than 5,000 orders for the electric van, despite production only just beginning.

Hans Schep, general manager of Ford Pro, Europe, said: “Ford Otosan’s Kocaeli plant is the heart of Transit production in Europe, and this celebration of E-Transit manufacturing starts the electrified next chapter in our already strong partnership.

Ford E-Transit
(Ford)

“This is the first step in a transformation of the Kocaeli site which will see it become a major centre for electric commercial vehicle manufacturing in Europe.”

The E-Transit is the first of two electric commercial vehicles coming from Ford this year, and falls under the Ford Pro ecosystem of end-to-end charging, telematics, service and financing.

It is the only mainstream electric van available in eight configurations, with three roof heights and three body lengths available, as well as cutaway and chassis cab versions.

In August last year, Ford began trials of the E-Transit in Germany, Norway and the UK, with various partners in industries such as postal, utilities and grocery delivery. Ten prototype vehicles with different configurations were put to the test in real world conditions, helping to inform the final development of the vehicle.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier