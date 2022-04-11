Citroen expands C3 range with new You! trim

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Citroen expands C3 range with new You! trim

By Press Association
April 11 2022, 9.31am
The C3 You! incorporates loads of standard equipment
Citroen has added a new entry-level specification to its C3 line-up.

Following the removal of its popular C1 city car from its range earlier this year, Citroen has added a new price-focused specification to the C3 line-up, bringing the same kind of value that people would’ve expected from the C1 but on a larger model.

As such, the new C3 You! arrives priced from £12,995, but comes with a wide range of standard equipment including LED headlights and body-coloured bumpers, alongside Bluetooth connectivity and a five-inch touchscreen. This price also makes it the most affordable car in Citroen’s entire range.

Plenty of safety equipment is included too, with highlights such as hill start assist, tyre pressure monitoring and lane departure warning. Both cruise control and a speed limiter are fitted as standard too.

Eurig Druce, Citroën’s UK managing director, said: “New C3 You! – with its starting price from just £12,995 – is inspired by Citroën UK’s on-going commitment to ‘Fair Pricing’. This is a brand new five-door B-segment supermini at a used car price.

Citroen C3 You!
The C3 You! has just a single engine option

“It’s an offer that represents undeniable value for our customers. Yes, the Citroën C1 has finished its production run, but together Citroën Ami Electric and C3 You! combine to offer customers a choice of compact and affordable new vehicles that they can relish.”

All cars come finished with a white colour pack, a matte black finish on the b-pillars and chrome around the LED daytime running lights. Five exterior paint colours are there to choose from as optional extras, too.

There is just one engine choice, too, with the sole 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol option bringing fuel economy of up to 54mpg.

