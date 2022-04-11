Vauxhall drops diesel option from Corsa range

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Vauxhall drops diesel option from Corsa range

By Press Association
April 11 2022, 3.03pm
(Vauxhall)
(Vauxhall)

Vauxhall has removed diesel-powered options from its Corsa line-up.

The move leaves the firm’s best-selling hatchback with existing petrol options, as well as a fully electric powertrain in the Corsa-e. This announcement also ends a 35-year run of diesel-powered Corsa models.

In a statement, a Vauxhall spokesperson said: “The Vauxhall Corsa is based on a multi-energy platform, giving consumers the choice of powertrain that best suits their needs. Vauxhall has committed to going fully electric from 2028 and in line with that commitment will review its powertrain offering from time to time.

Vauxhall Corsa-e
The electric Corsa-e will remain on sale

“In line with UK customer demand Vauxhall decided to remove the diesel powertrain from Corsa, leaving the all-electric Corsa-e and petrol-powered Corsa, as part of our model year changes announced on 6 April 2022. No other models are affected by this change. “

Vauxhall is currently in the process of electrifying much of its current range of vehicles, with models ranging from the Corsa right the way up to the larger Grandland incorporating electrified powertrains in some way.

Just last week, the final Vauxhall Astra rolled off the firm’s Ellesmere Port production line as the site pivots to become an EV-only production site.

From 2023, it will create electric vehicles for the entire Stellantis group, including the Vauxhall Combo-e and Peugeot e-Partner. To achieve this, Stellantis has invested £100 million into the plant, in keeping with its plans to become a carbon-neutral group worldwide by 2038.

