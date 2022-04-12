Jaguar adds new 300 and 400 Sport models to F-Pace range

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Jaguar adds new 300 and 400 Sport models to F-Pace range

By Press Association
April 12 2022, 9.03am
The 400 Sport boasts a range of exterior styling tweaks
The 400 Sport boasts a range of exterior styling tweaks

Jaguar has expanded its F-Pace line-up with the introduction of two new models.

Called 300 Sport and 400 Sport, the pair come with a diesel mild-hybrid and a petrol engine respectively but are differentiated from the rest of the F-Pace range by a series of exterior styling tweaks.

Highlights include 21-inch wheels and a full black exterior styling pack, alongside privacy glass and gloss black roof rails. Buyers can also upgrade these wheels to larger 22-inch forged wheels, in either gloss black or gloss silver.

Jaguar F-Pace 400 Sport
Black exterior finishers are used across the car

Inside, both 300 Sport and 400 Sport models get 16-way heated and ventilated electric memory seats as well as a fixed panoramic roof and full cabin lighting.

The 3.0-litre straight-six engine on the 400 Sport pushes out 395bhp and 550Nm of torque, enabling a 0-60mph time of 5.1 seconds and a top speed of 155mph. It’s also equipped with mild-hybrid technology, utilising a belt integrated starter generator in place of a conventional alternator to harvest energy that would otherwise be lost during braking. Stored in a battery, this is then used to boost acceleration.

Jaguar F-Pace 400 Sport
Amazon Alexa is now fully integrated into the cabin

The six-cylinder diesel on the 300 Sport, meanwhile, delivers 296bhp and 650Nm of torque, bringing a 0-60mph time of 6.1 seconds and a top speed of 143mph. Despite this brisk performance, Jaguar says it’ll still return up to 38.2mpg.

Both cars are also equipped with Amazon Alexa, allowing easy voice control for a variety of the car’s functions such as navigation, music and calls. It can also be used to check the news, find out weather reports or even bring up a shopping list.

Available to order now, the F-Pace 300 Sport range starts from £52,250, while the 400 Sport starts from £68,520.

