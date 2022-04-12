Jaguar adds new 300 and 400 Sport models to F-Pace range

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jaguar has expanded its F-Pace line-up with the introduction of two new models.

Called 300 Sport and 400 Sport, the pair come with a diesel mild-hybrid and a petrol engine respectively but are differentiated from the rest of the F-Pace range by a series of exterior styling tweaks.

Highlights include 21-inch wheels and a full black exterior styling pack, alongside privacy glass and gloss black roof rails. Buyers can also upgrade these wheels to larger 22-inch forged wheels, in either gloss black or gloss silver.

Black exterior finishers are used across the car

Inside, both 300 Sport and 400 Sport models get 16-way heated and ventilated electric memory seats as well as a fixed panoramic roof and full cabin lighting.

The 3.0-litre straight-six engine on the 400 Sport pushes out 395bhp and 550Nm of torque, enabling a 0-60mph time of 5.1 seconds and a top speed of 155mph. It’s also equipped with mild-hybrid technology, utilising a belt integrated starter generator in place of a conventional alternator to harvest energy that would otherwise be lost during braking. Stored in a battery, this is then used to boost acceleration.

Amazon Alexa is now fully integrated into the cabin

The six-cylinder diesel on the 300 Sport, meanwhile, delivers 296bhp and 650Nm of torque, bringing a 0-60mph time of 6.1 seconds and a top speed of 143mph. Despite this brisk performance, Jaguar says it’ll still return up to 38.2mpg.

Both cars are also equipped with Amazon Alexa, allowing easy voice control for a variety of the car’s functions such as navigation, music and calls. It can also be used to check the news, find out weather reports or even bring up a shopping list.

Available to order now, the F-Pace 300 Sport range starts from £52,250, while the 400 Sport starts from £68,520.