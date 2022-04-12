Honda to launch 30 electric vehicles by 2030

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Honda to launch 30 electric vehicles by 2030

By Press Association
April 12 2022, 10.53am
Honda is planning to introduce 30 EVs by 2030
Honda will invest £31 billion in electrification as it looks to develop 30 battery-powered vehicles by 2030.

Announced today, the Japanese firm has made a firm commitment to electrification and hopes to produce more than two million electric vehicles globally each year by 2030, bringing a commercial-use mini-EV in early 2024 before introducing ‘affordable EVs’ in 2027.

To achieve this, Honda has allocated eight trillion yen (£49bn) to research and development, of which five trillion yen (£31bn) will be put towards electrification and software.

In order to aid with production, Honda is planning to build EV production plants in Guangzhou and Wuhan in China. It is also looking to create a dedicated electric vehicle production line in North America. However, the firm is also exploring ‘multifaceted and multidimensional solutions’ to mobility, with battery-powered vehicles being explored alongside hydrogen power, carbon-neutral fuels and swappable batteries, among other options.

It appears that Honda is also developing a successor to the iconic NSX. The firm has stated that it will ‘globally introduce two sports models, a specialist and a flagship model, which will embody Honda’s universal sports mindset and distinctive characters’. The current NSX is due to end production shortly. Utilising a 573bhp hybrid system, the latest NSX arrived as the third generation in the line of Honda’s tip-top sporting models.

The firm has already committed to ending the sale of combustion-engined cars globally by 2040 and currently operates a line-up of cars in the UK that are only available with either electric or hybrid power.

