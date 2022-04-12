The UK and Ireland’s most Instragrammed driving roads revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

The UK and Ireland’s most Instragrammed driving roads revealed

By Press Association
April 12 2022, 11.19am
(Abarth)
(Abarth)

Over the past couple of years, the pandemic has restricted people from travelling far and wide, leading to a surge in popularity of staycations.

However, just because international travel is getting easier doesn’t mean holidaying closer to home is over, because there are countless ways to enjoy the UK and Ireland’s epic scenery.

Road trips are one such way, offering freedom to enjoy multiple locations and take in the beautiful surroundings across a wide area.

Hardknott Pass
The Hardknott Pass in the Lake District is one of the 10 most Instagrammed driving roads in the UK and Ireland. (Abarth)

With this in mind, Abarth has analysed Instagram hashtags to find some of the most popular driving roads in the UK and Ireland and shared the results…

Wild Atlantic Way – 1,570,313 hashtags

The Wild Atlantic Way is by far and away the most popular driving route, which is perhaps unsurprising given its sheer length. At 1,600 miles it’s one of the longest defined coastal routes in the world, winding its way down the west coast of Ireland.

Starting at the Inishowen Peninsula in the north and ending in Kinsale, County Cork, it can take up to a month to appreciate in full.

Ring of Kerry – 222,293 hashtags

In second place is another Irish route. At 111 miles it’s pretty long but can be completed in a single day, though if you really want to enjoy the scenery it’s best to take a couple of days. The road takes in incredible views of rolling hills and rugged coastline, making it one of the most scenic routes on this list.

North Coast 500 – 141,529 hashtags

North Coast 500
(Abarth)

One of the most famous routes on this list, the North Coast 500 is a circular route across northern Scotland. At just over 500 miles it’s best to take it easy over a few days, so you can really enjoy your surroundings.

It starts at Inverness Castle and can be travelled in either direction, but its popularity means you might be best to take the trip outside of the holiday season.

Cheddar Gorge – 84,162 hashtags

This popular holiday destination can be found near the town of Cheddar in Somerset, England. The road you’re looking for is the B3135 (also known as Cliff Road), which heads through the UK’s largest gorge.

It’s just 14 miles long but takes in 22 bends before opening up into some lovely sweeping bends out in the countryside. This is another one that gets busy, so head down early in the morning then enjoy some authentic Cheddar cheese in town.

Elan Valley – 53,204 hashtags

Abarth Road Trips
(Abarth)

Another circular route, this 16-mile route in the Elan Valley passes through woodland and open moorland, passing the Craig Goch and Pen-y-Garreg reservoirs. The road gets very narrow in places, with its combination of fast sweeping bends and blind crests making it a challenging drive.

The rest of the top 10 was made up of Snake Pass and the Cat and Fiddle in the Peak District, Hardknott Pass in the Lake District, Bealach na Bà in Scotland, and the Horseshoe Pass in Denbighshire, Wales.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier