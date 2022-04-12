The UK and Ireland’s most Instragrammed driving roads revealed

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Over the past couple of years, the pandemic has restricted people from travelling far and wide, leading to a surge in popularity of staycations.

However, just because international travel is getting easier doesn’t mean holidaying closer to home is over, because there are countless ways to enjoy the UK and Ireland’s epic scenery.

Road trips are one such way, offering freedom to enjoy multiple locations and take in the beautiful surroundings across a wide area.

The Hardknott Pass in the Lake District is one of the 10 most Instagrammed driving roads in the UK and Ireland. (Abarth)

With this in mind, Abarth has analysed Instagram hashtags to find some of the most popular driving roads in the UK and Ireland and shared the results…

Wild Atlantic Way – 1,570,313 hashtags

The Wild Atlantic Way is by far and away the most popular driving route, which is perhaps unsurprising given its sheer length. At 1,600 miles it’s one of the longest defined coastal routes in the world, winding its way down the west coast of Ireland.

Starting at the Inishowen Peninsula in the north and ending in Kinsale, County Cork, it can take up to a month to appreciate in full.

Ring of Kerry – 222,293 hashtags

In second place is another Irish route. At 111 miles it’s pretty long but can be completed in a single day, though if you really want to enjoy the scenery it’s best to take a couple of days. The road takes in incredible views of rolling hills and rugged coastline, making it one of the most scenic routes on this list.

North Coast 500 – 141,529 hashtags

(Abarth)

One of the most famous routes on this list, the North Coast 500 is a circular route across northern Scotland. At just over 500 miles it’s best to take it easy over a few days, so you can really enjoy your surroundings.

It starts at Inverness Castle and can be travelled in either direction, but its popularity means you might be best to take the trip outside of the holiday season.

Cheddar Gorge – 84,162 hashtags

This popular holiday destination can be found near the town of Cheddar in Somerset, England. The road you’re looking for is the B3135 (also known as Cliff Road), which heads through the UK’s largest gorge.

It’s just 14 miles long but takes in 22 bends before opening up into some lovely sweeping bends out in the countryside. This is another one that gets busy, so head down early in the morning then enjoy some authentic Cheddar cheese in town.

Elan Valley – 53,204 hashtags

(Abarth)

Another circular route, this 16-mile route in the Elan Valley passes through woodland and open moorland, passing the Craig Goch and Pen-y-Garreg reservoirs. The road gets very narrow in places, with its combination of fast sweeping bends and blind crests making it a challenging drive.

The rest of the top 10 was made up of Snake Pass and the Cat and Fiddle in the Peak District, Hardknott Pass in the Lake District, Bealach na Bà in Scotland, and the Horseshoe Pass in Denbighshire, Wales.