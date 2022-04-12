New Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica optimised for road and track

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Lifestyle Motoring

New Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica optimised for road and track

By Press Association
April 12 2022, 12.29pm
(Lamborghini)
(Lamborghini)

The new Lamborghini Tecnica has been revealed, promising a fun driving experience on both the road and track.

Previous iterations of the Huracan have been focused on one or the other, but the Tecnica aims to bring together the best of both worlds to build the ultimate all-rounder.

At its core it uses the rear-wheel drive set-up from the Huracan Evo, but this is paired with the engine from the hardocre, track-focused STO model.

Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica
(Lamborghini)

As such, the 5.2-litre V10 powertrain makes 631bhp (about 30bhp than the Evo) and 565Nm of torque.

The Tecnica incorporates rear-wheel steering, which improves agility at lower speeds and stability when going faster. In each driving mode, there is a unique calibration for every aspect of the dynamic system – including torque vectoring, suspension and traction control – to offer a unique experience in each.

To demonstrate its road and track nature, the Strada mode is much closer to the regular Evo model, while Corsa brings the model’s character closer to that of the STO.

For example, the Strada mode is tuned for comfortable everyday driving, while switching to Sport allows for a little more oversteer for driver enjoyment. Meanwhile, the Corsa mode sharpens every response to the driver’s input.

The Tecnica also gets a new look, with a focus on being lightweight and aerodynamically efficient. There’s a new carbon-fibre bonnet, while the new front bumper incorporates an air curtain for the first time on this model.

At the rear, there’s a new vertical glass window, carbon-fibre engine cover and new hexagonal exhaust pipes. The fixed wing contributes to an increase in rear downforce of 35 per cent, while drag is actually down 20 per cent compared with the Huracan Evo.

Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica
(Lamborghini)

Inside, the sports seats are height adjustable and there’s a new infotainment system that provides all the relevant information about the car’s dynamic settings while retaining important connectivity features such as Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Amazon Alexa.

Stephan Winkelmann, Automobili Lamborghini CEO, said: “The Huracán Tecnica condenses Lamborghini’s design and engineering expertise to create the perfect fun-to-drive Huracán, as compelling when driving to the race circuit as it is on the street itself.”

The Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica will go on sale later this year and is expected to be priced in excess of £200,000.

