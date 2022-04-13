Updated BMW X7 arrives with sharp new look and revised interior

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Updated BMW X7 arrives with sharp new look and revised interior

By Press Association
April 13 2022, 9.23am
The front end design of the X7 has been tweaked
The front end design of the X7 has been tweaked

BMW’s facelifted X7 has hit the road, bringing a more angular look than before alongside a variety of technology upgrades.

Sitting as the firm’s flagship SUV – and the largest model in its range – the new X7 has been given an updated exterior design, with split-style headlights framing a huge central grille. The grille, in particular, now incorporates BMW’s ‘Iconic Glow’ system, which illuminates the section when one of the doors is opened or while driving at night.

The front splitter and air inlets have also been tweaked, while around the back the rear lights have been given a smoked effect. A new chrome accent runs along the flanks of the car, too. For the first time, the X7 will be available with 23-inch alloy wheels, while a total of 14 exterior colours will be there to choose from.

Inside, the X7 incorporates BMW’s latest Curved Display system that incorporates a 14.9-inch screen, while a new ambient light bar has been fitted for the first time and runs below the interior trim in the forward part of the cabin. The new screen runs BMW’s Operating System 8, which can be accessed via touch, voice control or gesture control.

BMW X7
BMW’s huge Curved Display now features in the X7

All cars come with comfort seats finished in leather as standard, while both driver and passenger chairs are heated too. There’s the option of six or seven seats, with the former choice bringing two individual seats in the second row. Seven-seater versions offer 326 litres of boot space with all chairs in place, rising to a maximum of 2,120 litres with all rear seats folded flat.

There is a variety of engines to choose from with the new X7, too, with the range topped by a 4.4-litre turbocharged V8 engine in the X7 M60i xDrive. The rest of the range uses 3.0-litre six-cylinder engines, with this capacity found in both the petrol xDrive40i and the diesel xDrive40d, which bring 0-60mph time of 5.6 and 5.9 seconds respectively.

BMW X7
A new light panel has been fitted in the cabin

All engines gain 48-volt mild-hybrid assistance too, with a compact electric motor lending a small amount of boost, while in the xDrive40i, it can be used to provide electric-only propulsion at ‘very low speeds’, according to BMW. All X7 models come with an eight-speed automatic transmission and adaptive air suspension as standard.

Prices for the new X7 start from £81,600 for the xDrive40i, rising to £103,600 for the range-topping M60i xDrive. All models are available to order now.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier