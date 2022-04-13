Honda HR-V and DS 4 score four stars in Euro NCAP safety tests as Dacia underperforms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Honda HR-V and DS 4 score four stars in Euro NCAP safety tests as Dacia underperforms

By Press Association
April 13 2022, 10.25am
The HR-V returned a score of four stars
The HR-V returned a score of four stars

Euro NCAP has released its latest round of testing scores, showcasing the best and the worst in new car safety.

The second round of safety ratings for 2022 showcased a strong score for the new DS 4 hatchback, which earned a four-star score in standard form but five stars when equipped with optional safety equipment.

Though it was praised for its active bonnet protection, testers were left ‘underwhelmed’ by its autonomous emergency braking system. However, by adding the ‘Safety Pack Plus’, which includes a radar sensor, the DS 4’s safety levels can be increased so that it is ‘more comparable to rivals in the segment’, according to NCAP.

Dacia Jogger
The Jogger scored just one star in the recent tests

The latest generation of Honda’s HR-V also scored strongly with four stars, though its restraint performance in crash tests – particularly for children sitting in the back of the car – was ‘not as robust as expected’, according to Euro NCAP. This issue stopped the HR-V from scoring a full five stars.

Dacia’s new seven-seat Jogger scored poorly in the latest round of tests, achieving just one star. Its lack of seatbelt reminder for the rearmost seats was highlighted, which caused it to lose ‘a fraction of a point’ to the Sandero upon which it is based. Even so, the Sandero still only scored two stars. The Jogger’s lack of safety assistance systems also saw it score just 39 per cent in the safety assist category.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier