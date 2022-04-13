Government announces almost £2m funding for innovative transport projects

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Government announces almost £2m funding for innovative transport projects

By Press Association
April 13 2022, 11.01am
EMBARGOED TO 0001 THURSDAY MARCH 24 EDITORIAL USE ONLY Two new 37-tonne fully-electric HGVs (Heavy Goods Vehicles), are added to Amazon’s delivery fleet, as the company moves to reduce carbon emissions in the UK. Issue date: Thursday March 24, 2022.
EMBARGOED TO 0001 THURSDAY MARCH 24 EDITORIAL USE ONLY Two new 37-tonne fully-electric HGVs (Heavy Goods Vehicles), are added to Amazon's delivery fleet, as the company moves to reduce carbon emissions in the UK. Issue date: Thursday March 24, 2022.

The Government has announced £1.95 million of funding towards innovative transport proposals that support ‘a greener and more efficient transport future’.

The money has been shared between 51 projects, which is the largest number in the history of the Transport Research and Innovation Grant (TRIG).

Makesense Technology Ltd is one of the companies that has received funding. It is developing a system to guide visually impaired people through the public transport network.

The system is centred around a handheld device that can scan the area ahead of the user and provide feedback, such as vibrations, and can alert them to any obstacles in their direction of travel.

Another project is being run by AJEA Products Ltd, providing autonomous flood protection. Self-deploying barriers can be installed at train stations and pop up when floods are detected, preventing journeys from being disrupted by extreme weather.

Elsewhere, funding has been provided for a control system for the world’s first hydrogen fuel container facility for zero emission ships, and a new steering system for HGVs that will reduce tyre wear and carbon emissions, as well as making it easier to manoeuvre.

Transport Minister Trudy Harrison said: “Innovation funded as part of TRIG could be the key to unlocking a more efficient and safer transport system for tomorrow.

“I support the ingenious ideas of this year’s cohort every step of the way and wish the successful applicants all the very best. I look forward to seeing the ideas develop to boost our green agenda and create high-skilled jobs across the UK.”

This is the 11th round of funding for TRIG, which has provided more than £6 million in grants since launching in 2014.

