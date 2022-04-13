Vauxhall’s Ellesmere Port factory donates 50 fire hoses to Chester Zoo

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Vauxhall’s Ellesmere Port factory donates 50 fire hoses to Chester Zoo

By Press Association
April 13 2022, 11.57am Updated: April 13 2022, 12.43pm
(Vauxhall)
(Vauxhall)

Vauxhall has donated 50 fire hoses from its Ellesmere Port factory to Chester Zoo.

The factory near Liverpool is undergoing a £100 million transformation to become the first plant in Stellantis to focus solely on electric vehicles.

As such, Vauxhall has been looking for ways to repurpose and reuse items that are no longer needed, such as the 50ft long hoses that have reached the end of their useful life for firefighting.

Following conversations with the nearby Chester Zoo, the hoses will be used in the ape and elephant habitats.

Ellesmere Port
(Vauxhall)

In the ape enclosures, they will be used to create hammocks, while cutting up the hoses allows for their use as puzzle balls. These will have peanut butter and jam inside, encouraging the animals to work for their food.

In the Asian elephants habitat they will act as a foraging tool, being attached to logs so they can be thrown around.

Diane Miller, plant director at Ellesmere Port, said: “We’re happy to be able to support Chester Zoo with this donation of fire hoses, and look forward to seeing them being enjoyed by the animals.

“As we transform Ellesmere Port into a plant producing solely battery electric vehicles, it’s great to be able to repurpose old materials in a sustainable way that also benefits an important charity.”

Dr Nick Davis, deputy curator of mammals at Chester Zoo, added: “Our animal keeper teams are always looking at innovative ways to provide additional stimulation for the animals. The challenge is finding the right sorts of materials, but one tried and tested material is a fire hose due to its toughness and durability.”

In July last year, Vauxhall’s parent company Stellantis announced a £100 million investment in Ellesmere Port to build electric vehicles, with an ambition to be carbon-neutral by the middle of the decade.

This year marks the factory’s 60th anniversary and has built more than five million vehicles to date.

