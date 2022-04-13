Fiat introduces new electric 500 La Prima by Bocelli special edition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Fiat introduces new electric 500 La Prima by Bocelli special edition

By Press Association
April 13 2022, 1.23pm
The special edition car features an overhauled sound system
The special edition car features an overhauled sound system

Fiat has boosted the audio quality in its electric 500 with a new La Prima by Bocelli specification.

Based upon the top-of-the-range La Prima trim, the Bocelli adds JBL Premium Audio, which integrates a 320-watt sound system without impacting interior or boot space. It’s also one of the first city cars to benefit from JBL’s ‘Virtual Venues’ technology, which brings the feel of a live performance into a vehicle.

Fiat then called upon famed tenor Andrea Bocelli to test out the system, using a new single released by his son Matteo Bocelli as the soundtrack.

500 La Prima by Bocelli
New speakers are said to give.a great sound quality

Finished in a black exterior design, the 500 La Prima by Bocelli is packed full of technology. Highlights include a 10.25-inch infotainment system and full LED headlights, while La Prima badges are dotted throughout the interior too.

Olivier Francois, CEO of Fiat, said: “Together with Maestro Andrea Bocelli, we have created the ultimate listening experience to enhance the silence of an electric car.

500 La Prima by Bocelli
The La Prima by Bocelli is available in convertible and hatch formats

“Thanks to JBL’s exclusive Virtual Venues technology, we provide our customers with an immersive and tailored audio experience. This revolutionary premium sound system completes an authentic Italian icon, proudly created in Italy to bring the most authentic Italian spirit to the world.”

All cars benefit from 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, while there’s the option of six colours and either convertible or hatchback layouts. The electric Fiat 500 is available with two battery choices, with the larger 42kWh version enabling a range of up to 199 miles. A charging capability of up to 85kW means that the 500’s batteries can be taken up to 80 per cent in as little as 35 minutes using a rapid charger.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]