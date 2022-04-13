The new Alpina XB7 boasts 612bhp and 180mph top speed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
The new Alpina XB7 boasts 612bhp and 180mph top speed

By Press Association
April 13 2022, 4.45pm
(Alpina)
(Alpina)

Less than 24 hours after BMW revealed the facelifted X7, we’ve been given our first look at Alpina’s high-performance version.

Based on the top-specification M60i xDrive model, the Alpina version has seen the 4.4-litre bi-turbo V8 engine turned up to 612bhp and 800Nm of torque.

This power output is about 90bhp up on the X7 M60i, with 50Nm more torque. BMW has not revealed the X7’s 0-60mph time, but the XB7 is likely to be considerably faster at four seconds flat. It will also hit 180mph, well above the BMW’s electronically limited 155mph.

The XB7 appears to use the M60i’s styling as its basis, but gets a few extras to give it a sportier edge, such as a lip on the front and rear bumpers. It also gets regular BMW features such as the glowing front grille and separated headlights.

Inside, the XB7 gets BMW’s latest infotainment system technology, which has large, clear screens with fast response times and intuitive voice control. The large curved display sports Alpina’s blue and green colour scheme.

Aside from the on-board technology, there’s also been a materials upgrade, with each XB7 being reupholstered by Alpina’s in-house leather workshop.

Standard specification will be confirmed in May with UK orders expected to begin in September, and deliveries in 2023. The Alpina XB7 costs €170,500 in Germany, so expect a UK price in the region of £140,000.

Alpina is a sister company of BMW, and offers more powerful and luxurious versions of its models. After more than 50 years of separate cooperation, BMW announced that it had bought the firm last month, which will see a new vehicle line-up strategy launched in 2025.

