The new Alpina XB7 boasts 612bhp and 180mph top speed

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Less than 24 hours after BMW revealed the facelifted X7, we’ve been given our first look at Alpina’s high-performance version.

Based on the top-specification M60i xDrive model, the Alpina version has seen the 4.4-litre bi-turbo V8 engine turned up to 612bhp and 800Nm of torque.

This power output is about 90bhp up on the X7 M60i, with 50Nm more torque. BMW has not revealed the X7’s 0-60mph time, but the XB7 is likely to be considerably faster at four seconds flat. It will also hit 180mph, well above the BMW’s electronically limited 155mph.

The XB7 appears to use the M60i’s styling as its basis, but gets a few extras to give it a sportier edge, such as a lip on the front and rear bumpers. It also gets regular BMW features such as the glowing front grille and separated headlights.

Inside, the XB7 gets BMW’s latest infotainment system technology, which has large, clear screens with fast response times and intuitive voice control. The large curved display sports Alpina’s blue and green colour scheme.

Aside from the on-board technology, there’s also been a materials upgrade, with each XB7 being reupholstered by Alpina’s in-house leather workshop.

Standard specification will be confirmed in May with UK orders expected to begin in September, and deliveries in 2023. The Alpina XB7 costs €170,500 in Germany, so expect a UK price in the region of £140,000.

Alpina is a sister company of BMW, and offers more powerful and luxurious versions of its models. After more than 50 years of separate cooperation, BMW announced that it had bought the firm last month, which will see a new vehicle line-up strategy launched in 2025.