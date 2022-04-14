Range Rover Velar range expands with sporty HST versions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Range Rover Velar range expands with sporty HST versions

By Press Association
April 14 2022, 9.03am
The new Velar HST has arrived
Land Rover has expanded the line-up of its Range Rover Velar with a new performance-focused HST trim level.

It’s the first time the mid-size Range Rover Velar has been available in a ‘HST’ guise, and it joins Land Rover’s smaller Evoque and larger Sport that are already offered in this specification.

For the Velar, the HST is available with the choice of a 395bhp 3.0-litre petrol engine (badged P400) or with a 296bhp 3.0-litre mild-hybrid diesel unit (D300). Other changes include standard-fit electronic air suspension with ‘Adaptive Dynamics’, which constantly monitors the road surface and adjusts the suspension accordingly. Configurable driver settings also allows owners to tailor the car to their preferences.

A black roof comes as standard on the HST

In terms of design, the Velar HST is based around the R-Dynamic styling kit but adds a black roof and full exterior Black Package. A new Arroios Grey colour is also exclusive to the model – alongside the regular colour palette – as are unique 21-inch gloss black alloy wheels. Inside, the model gets a suede cloth headlining and steering wheel, along with a sliding panoramic roof.

The rest of the Range Rover Velar line-up has also been lightly revised for 2022, with the ‘Velar Edition’ special model reintroduced as a supplementary version to the R-Dynamic SE specification, while Amazon Alexa is now available on Velar models fitted with Land Rover’s latest Pivi Pro infotainment system and the online connectivity package.

The HST gets some unique styling touches

Finbar McFall, Land Rover brand director, said: “The new Range Rover Velar HST offers a combination of carefully curated design enhancements and chassis features; to add to its breadth of capability, without compromising its trademark refinement and comfort.”

The Range Rover Velar HST is now available to order, with prices starting from £71,315.

