Home Lifestyle Motoring

Hyundai Ioniq 5 named World Car of the Year 2022

By Press Association
April 14 2022, 10.51am
(Hyundai)
(Hyundai)

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 has been crowned the 2022 World Car of the Year at the New York International Auto Show.

The highly regarded electric vehicle also took top honours in two other categories, the 2022 World Electric Vehicle of the Year and the 2022 World Car Design of the Year.

More than 100 automotive journalists from 33 countries were tasked with testing 28 vehicles from an initial entry list, before whittling this down to three finalists – the Ioniq 5, Ford Mustang Mach-e and the Hyundai’s sister car, the Kia EV6. A secret ballot then took place to crown the winner.

Hyundai Ioniq 5
(Hyundai)

Jaehoon Chang, president & CEO of Hyundai Motor Company, said: “We are truly honoured to receive these prestigious awards, which recognise the talent and hard work of all our people and business partners at Hyundai Motor Company.

“Our game-changing EV has made a strong impact on increasingly eco-conscious and demanding consumers around the world, and its success supports the acceleration of electrification of the automotive industry.”

The Ioniq 5 has been winning praise across the automotive industry since its launch, with its futuristic design inside and out winning it many fans. It’s also deceptively large, meaning the interior is very practical.

It is currently available with a 58kWh and 73kWh battery, though the latter will be replaced with a 77kWh option soon. It’s one of the fastest charging cars on the market, with its 220kW capacity adding 62 miles in just five minutes, while its maximum range is almost 300 miles.

To be eligible for consideration in the World Car of the Year awards, a vehicle must sell more than 10,000 units, must be priced below luxury vehicles in primary markets, and be on sale in at least two major markets on two separate continents.

