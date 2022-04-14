The Mercedes Vision EQXX covers 626 miles on one charge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

The Mercedes Vision EQXX covers 626 miles on one charge

By Press Association
April 14 2022, 11.31am
The Vision EQXX was tested at a variety of speeds
The Vision EQXX was tested at a variety of speeds

Mercedes has put its Vision EQXX electric car to the test with 626 miles conducted on a single charge.

Travelling from Mercedes-Benz’s site in Sindelfingen, Germany, the Vision EQXX was driven across the Swiss Alps and northern Italy, before heading towards its final destination of Cassis on the Côte d’Azur, France.

Undertaken at regular road speeds – with a fast-lane section on the German autobahn at speeds of up to 87mph – the route left the Vision EQXX’s batteries at around 15 per cent, leaving 87 miles of range remaining. It achieved an average energy consumption of 8.7kWh per 100 kilometres, too.

Mercedes Vision EQXX
The super streamlined design helps the EQXX to cut through the air

The long-distance drive was undertaken with the charging socket point on the car sealed, with the whole journey accompanied by an independent expert from German certification body TÜV Süd.

Ola Källenius, chairman of the board of management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG, said: “We did it! Powering through more than 1,000 kilometres with ease on a single battery charge and a consumption of only 8.7 kWh/100 km in real-world traffic conditions.

“The Vision EQXX is the most efficient Mercedes ever built. The technology programme behind it marks a milestone in the development of electric vehicles. It underpins our strategic aim to ‘Lead in Electric’”.

The EQXX’s efficiency lies within its aerodynamic properties which allow it to effectively cut through the air. With its smoothed-out body style, it gives ‘the wind virtually nothing to grab hold of’, according to Mercedes, while because the car is 50mm narrowed at the rear than the front, the rear wheels roll in the slipstream of the fronts. There’s also an active rear diffuser that automatically deploys at 37mph to help reduce drag further.

The EQXX also uses low roll-resistance tyres developed specifically for the car by Bridgestone, incorporating a large diameter but a narrow tread.

A fixed solar panel roof with 117 solar cells is used to power a 12-volt battery which, in turn, is used to supply energy to the auxiliary systems such as the satellite navigation. By removing the load off the primary batteries, this system increases range and Mercedes claims that it boosts range by more than two per cent, or around 16 miles over the 626-mile journey.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier