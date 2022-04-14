The Deus Vayanne is a 2,167bhp electric hypercar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
The Deus Vayanne is a 2,167bhp electric hypercar

By Press Association
April 14 2022, 12.15pm
(Deus)
(Deus)

A new electric hypercar has been revealed, with the Deus Vayanne boasting 2,167bhp and a sub-two-second 0-60mph time.

Austrian firm Deus Automobiles was founded in 2020, and the Vayanne is its entry into the hypercar market with the goal of being ‘the benchmark of driving emotion’.

Deus Vayanne
(Deus)

It has been built in collaboration with design and engineering firm Italdesign, and the technology and engineering arm of Williams F1, called Williams Advanced Engineering.

The latter two companies have been working together on an electric vehicle platform that will underpin the Vayanne.

That huge power output is matched by a massive 2,000Nm torque figure, while the top speed is said to be 248mph.

Its design is said to be a close collaboration between form and function, with the air ducts optimised for maximum performance, while also retaining symmetry across the vehicle. Up front, the forward and rear grilles have the design of an infinity loop, while the hexagonal pattern within the grille are made to look like angel wings.

Deus says it went for a simple design for the interior, with an emphasis on physical controls combined with touchscreens to offer the best of both worlds. The materials are also described as ‘green’, such as natural leather upholstery that’s made using sustainable processes with zero waste.

Deus Vayanne
(Deus)

There will also be a configurable sound system that dictates how the vehicle sounds while on the move.

Marco Volpengo, Italdesign head of automotive business development Europe, said: “We are really satisfied with the results achieved with the Vayanne, in this first phase of our collaboration with Deus.

“Thanks to our distinctive experience in low series vehicle development and manufacturing, we are able to provide our technical support and know-how. Moreover, we are excited to apply and integrate the innovative technologies provided by our partner Williams Advanced Engineering.”

