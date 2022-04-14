World’s oldest Bentley T-Series begins restoration process

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

World’s oldest Bentley T-Series begins restoration process

By Press Association
April 14 2022, 2.23pm
The Model T is now undergoing an extensive restoration process
The Model T is now undergoing an extensive restoration process

The very first Bentley T-Series is being put through an extensive wheels-up restoration process.

Having rolled off the line in September 1965, the T-Series was originally displayed at the Paris Motor Show in October of the same year and brought significant revisions over its predecessor, the S-Type. It was the first Bentley to use a monocoque construction, replacing the body-on-chassis approach used on earlier models.

Bentley T Series
The interior will be thoroughly revived too

It’s powered by a six-and-a-quarter-litre V8 engine with 225bhp, which at the time brought the highest specific output by weight of any production car in the world. By the time the engine was retired in 2018, it was pushing out double the amount of power and three times the torque of the original, yet with 99 per cent fewer emissions.

The T-Series incorporated an advanced chassis too, with independent suspension operating on all four wheels. It could even automatically adjust the ride height depending on loading. Disc brakes on all four wheels were fitted too, while ‘Vibrashock’ rubber subframe mounts helped to reduce both road noise and cabin vibrations.

The reconditioning process began back in 2016, with a group of apprentices starting work on T-Series VIN 001. All trim was removed and the main body was renewed, but work was put on hold as new Bentley vehicles were introduced and future electrification plans took top priority.

However now the restoration process has recommenced, with the project expected to run until 2023. The T-Series is due to become part of Bentley’s heritage collection once completed.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier