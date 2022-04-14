World’s oldest Bentley T-Series begins restoration process

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The very first Bentley T-Series is being put through an extensive wheels-up restoration process.

Having rolled off the line in September 1965, the T-Series was originally displayed at the Paris Motor Show in October of the same year and brought significant revisions over its predecessor, the S-Type. It was the first Bentley to use a monocoque construction, replacing the body-on-chassis approach used on earlier models.

The interior will be thoroughly revived too

It’s powered by a six-and-a-quarter-litre V8 engine with 225bhp, which at the time brought the highest specific output by weight of any production car in the world. By the time the engine was retired in 2018, it was pushing out double the amount of power and three times the torque of the original, yet with 99 per cent fewer emissions.

The T-Series incorporated an advanced chassis too, with independent suspension operating on all four wheels. It could even automatically adjust the ride height depending on loading. Disc brakes on all four wheels were fitted too, while ‘Vibrashock’ rubber subframe mounts helped to reduce both road noise and cabin vibrations.

The world's oldest #Bentley T-Series, after decades of being off the road and in storage, is being brought back to life after the start of a complete wheels-up restoration. Find out more: https://t.co/ZqX0rSCgNQ pic.twitter.com/28oKMyhetJ — Bentley Newsroom (@BentleyComms) April 14, 2022

The reconditioning process began back in 2016, with a group of apprentices starting work on T-Series VIN 001. All trim was removed and the main body was renewed, but work was put on hold as new Bentley vehicles were introduced and future electrification plans took top priority.

However now the restoration process has recommenced, with the project expected to run until 2023. The T-Series is due to become part of Bentley’s heritage collection once completed.