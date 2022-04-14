Harley-Davidson reveals new Nightster that debuts 975cc engine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Harley-Davidson reveals new Nightster that debuts 975cc engine

By Press Association
April 14 2022, 4.47pm
(Harley-Davidson)
(Harley-Davidson)

Harley-Davidson has revealed the new Nightster, which has been introduced as an update to the Sportster at the entry point to the brand’s motorcycles.

Described as ‘a leap forward in performance and design’, it will retain the classic Sportster silhouette with a new 975cc engine and electronic rider aids and features.

That powertrain is called Revolution Max 975T and it’s a liquid-cooled, 60-degree V-twin with a torque band that keeps flat across the power band. Its power delivery has been designed to offer strong acceleration while remaining ‘robust’ in the mid-range. It makes 89bhp and 95Nm of torque.

Harley-Davidson Nightster
(Harley-Davidson)

Harley-Davidson says the engine’s hydraulic valve lash adjustment means it operates quietly and eliminates the need for costly and complicated servicing. Meanwhile, internal balancers reduce engine vibration to improve rider comfort, but retain ‘just enough vibration to make the motorcycle feel alive’.

The Nightster is designed to be ideal for urban travel, with a lightweight chassis making it more nimble, and it comes with mid foot controls and a low-rise handlebar too. Its low seat and narrow profile mean most riders should be able to comfortably get their feet down when stopped.

Rider assistance technology includes ABS to prevent the wheels locking under braking, a traction control system to limit wheel spin under acceleration, and a drag-torque slip control system, which adjusts engine torque to avoid wheel slip under aggressive engine braking.

Harley-Davidson Nightster
(Harley-Davidson)

There are three ride modes available. Road mode reduces throttle response and increases the assistance systems’ inputs to make riding easier, while sport mode unleashes the bike’s full potential, with all of the power and reduced assistance intervention. Rain mode significantly holds back engine power to reduce the chance of slipping in low grip conditions.

Looks-wise, the American firm says the Nightster is a fresh design from the ground up, though still conveying the classic Sportster styling cues.

The Harley-Davidson Nightster is available now, with prices starting at £12,995.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier