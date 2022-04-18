Almost half of all drivers don’t know everything their car can do

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Almost half of all drivers don’t know everything their car can do

By Press Association
April 18 2022, 2.21pm
(Ford)
(Ford)

Car manufacturers are introducing new features all the time, with many systems acting as major selling points for one vehicle over another.

However, new research suggests that 48 per cent of motorists admit to being unaware of all their vehicle’s functions.

Of 2,000 Brits surveyed by car retailer Motorpoint, 38 per cent said they had accidentally triggered a feature in their car, with 44 per cent saying friends and family had informed them of an unknown extra.

More than a quarter of respondents said they didn’t use features in their car because they didn’t know how to, with 85 per cent saying it’s important to have an expert explain their car’s features during the buying process.

It’s perhaps unsurprising that many motorists are unaware of their car’s features, as the top five factors for UK car buyers are not material features found within the car. Instead, reliability comes out on top (74 per cent), followed by good fuel economy (72 per cent) and low servicing costs (60 per cent).

These are followed by a large boot and a good heating and ventilation system.

Mark Carpenter, CEO at Motorpoint, said: “When it comes to technological upgrades in our daily lives, we tend to think about phones, laptops – or even kitchen appliances, but the motoring industry has also had something of a revolution when it comes to car specification.

“Buying a car is a big investment, so it’s important people have access to the right knowledge at the point of purchase. Access to an expert who can demonstrate key features before signing on the dotted line and during the handover can make all the difference.”

Motorpoint also created a video in which it demonstrates some of the features that some owners may not know about. For example, most Skoda models should come with an umbrella in the door and an ice scraper in the fuel filler cap.

Meanwhile, the Ford Puma’s MegaBox increases boot capacity and can be found by lifting the boot floor, and the Peugeot 5008 has three ISOFIX points in the middle row.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier