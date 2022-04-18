Long-term report: How does Mazda’s electric MX-30 compare to its famous MX-5?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Long-term report: How does Mazda’s electric MX-30 compare to its famous MX-5?

By Press Association
April 18 2022, 4.29pm
The MX-30 faces off against the MX-5
As our time with the MX-30 draws to a close, there’s one thing about it that still causes confusion: the name. In the last year, whenever I’ve been asked what this strange plug-in, three-tone, grey crossover thing I’m driving is, the follow-up question is usually along the lines of: ‘MX-30… Is that like an MX-5, then?’

If I’m honest… no, it isn’t really. But just for belt and braces, I pestered Mazda to send me a shiny new MX-5 so I could work out just why these two very different cars share a sporty prefix on their badges.

Before that though, a bit of badge history. Mazda, like most car companies, has tried on all sorts of name formats for their cars over the years – from Star Trek-sounding cars like the Xedos 9 and Cosmo, to the downright unimaginative Mazda MPV.

Mazda MX-30
The MX-30 is considerably taller than the MX-5

For the last two decades, though it’s all been pretty logical: ‘normal’ cars get a plain old number like 3 or 6, crossovers start with ‘CX’, and sportier things start with ‘MX’ or ‘RX’. So, does that ‘sporty’ name actually hold any water when you compare Mazda’s two MX-badged cars side by side?

First thing’s first: behind the wheel. Jumping out of the MX-30 and into the MX-5, the two appear to be about as closely related as Dame Kelly and Eamonn Holmes. The MX-5 feels small, perfectly formed and pared-back in almost every way, with a steeply-raked windscreen just a few inches from your face. By comparison, the MX-30 feels cavernous. There’s what feels like acres of room in every direction, helped by a low driving position combined with a high roof.

Mazda MX-30
The interior features many eco-friendly materials

Once you’re on the move, the differences are even more noticeable. Unsurprisingly, there’s nothing to tie the two cars together in terms of powertrain – the MX-5’s rev-happy 2.0-litre petrol will always be a different beast to a near-silent electric motor – but even the smaller details are noticeable.

Jumping back in after a stint in the MX-5, the MX-30’s steering wheel suddenly seems gigantic, and a bit lazy in its responses. The way it attacks corners is different too: thanks to its rear-wheel-drive layout, the MX-5 confidently pushes itself into every turn, while the MX-30’s front wheels desperately try to drag the rest of the car along in their wake.

None of this is all that surprising, of course: while other Mazdas at least share their engines with the MX-5, the MX-30 can claim barely any direct relation under the skin. And because the MX-30 is a few years newer to market than the MX-5, the interior parts that usually get shared across models – like switches, dials and infotainment system – are all different too.

So all in all a bit of a let-down then, is it? An affront to the MX-5 to have this downright lardy, front-wheel-drive thing with a decent-sized boot pretending it’s a sports car? Not quite.

Mazda MX-30
The little Mazda doesn’t have the quickest charging speed

Firstly, let’s remind ourselves of a bit more history. We might associate ‘MX’ with the MX-5 alone, but the first car it appeared on was the MX-6 – a big, comfy front-wheel-drive coupe. It’s also got some engineering pedigree behind it: MX first stood for ‘Mazda Experimental’, and said MX-6 was a pioneer of active all-wheel-steering all the way back in 1988. So really, it’s only natural Mazda would stick this badge on their first foray into a new world of electric vehicles.

Secondly, we’ve been looking at this the wrong way: it’s not a more practical MX-5, but a more sporty version of a normal car. Think of the MX-30 as a more exciting version of any of Mazda’s crossovers, like the CX-5, and things suddenly all make sense.

Mazda MX-30
The MX-30 incorporates many trademark Mazda styling touches

Compared to the lofty CX-5 for example, the MX-30’s driving position suddenly feels low-down, cockpit-like and cocooned. Then there’s the way it drives: the CX-5 might be one of the better handling crossovers on sale, but the MX-30 runs rings around it, despite weighing almost 200kg more.

Even that controversial powertrain works to its benefit here: to anyone jumping out of a slightly lethargic petrol-powered CX-5, the immediate torque of the MX-30’s electric motor feels like you’ve stumbled into the next century.

So there you have it: is the MX-30 anything like an MX-5? No. But is it a true ‘MX’ model? In my mind, I think we can safely say it is.

  • Model: Mazda MX-30 GT Sport Tech
  • Price: £30,345 (after Govt grant)
  • Engine: Single electric motor
  • Power: 143bhp
  • Torque: 271Nm
  • 0-60mph: 9.7 seconds
  • Top speed: 87mph
  • Fuel economy: 19kWh / 100km
  • Emissions: 0g/km
  • Mileage: 9,720

