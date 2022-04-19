Mercedes EQS SUV arrives with high-tech interior and seven seat option

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Mercedes EQS SUV arrives with high-tech interior and seven seat option

By Press Association
April 19 2022, 11.19am
The EQS SUV has hit the road
Mercedes has expanded its electric line-up of cars with the introduction of its new EQS SUV.

Bringing the option of up to seven seats, the EQS SUV boasts the same level of design and technology as the firm’s EQS saloon but with a more spacious, practical bodystyle.

It’ll be available with three powertrains in the EQS450+, EQS450 4Matic and the EQS580 4Matic. The entry-point EQS450+ uses a rear-driven setup, bringing 355bhp and 568Nm, as well as a range of between 333 and 410 miles.

Mercedes EQS SUV
The EQS SUV is the latest EV in the Mercedes range

Move up to the EQS450 4Matic and you gain all-wheel-drive and though outright power might be the same as the EQS450+, torque takes a big leap up to 800Nm while its range stands at between 315 and 380 miles.

Finally, there’s the tip-top EQS480 4Matic. As well as all-wheel-drive it brings 536bhp and 858Nm as well as a range of between 315 and 380 miles.

Mercedes EQS SUV
There are flexible seating options inside the cabin

All versions boast the ability to charge at up to 200kW, allowing 155 miles of range to be added in as little as 15 minutes.

Inside, there’s a spacious and practical cabin with space for up to seven people, while the middle row has a range of electric adjustment, meaning that it can be moved forward or back depending on whether you need more legroom or boot space. All cars come with five seats as standard, with the extra two chairs added as an optional extra.

Even with the second row put into its rearmost position, there’s still 654 litres of boot space, rising to 880 litres with them slid forward. With all seats down, 2,100 litres of room is freed up. These numbers shrink slightly in the seven-seater version, with 195 litres available with all seats in place, or 800 litres with the rearmost row folded down. All seats being folded down gives up to 2,020 litres of storage.

Mercedes EQS SUV
The huge Hyperscreen dominates the cabin

Up front you’ll find Mercedes’ latest Hyperscreen system. Available as an option, it combines three screens underneath one curved piece of glass to create one super-wide display. There’s a front passenger display, a central display for navigation and media functions, and then a full driver’s display.

There is also the option to have two 11.6-inch displays located on the backrests of the driver and front passenger seats, giving middle-row occupants added entertainment.

The exterior of the EQS SUV follows suit from the firm’s other EVs, with a large front light bar connecting the slim headlights, with a smoothed-off black grille placed in the middle. Flush door handles complete the aerodynamic look, while there are alloy wheels available in sizes up to 22 inches.

