Stellantis suspends vehicle production in Russia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Stellantis suspends vehicle production in Russia

By Press Association
April 19 2022, 12.05pm
(Stellantis)
(Stellantis)

Stellantis – the automotive group behind brands such as Peugeot and Citroen – has suspended its manufacturing operations in Russia.

It follows on from a number of other car manufacturers that have also had to postpone operations in the country due to the ongoing Ukraine conflict, with companies such as Honda suspending exports to Russia, while Jaguar Land Rover has paused delivery of vehicles too.

In a statement, Stellantis said: “Given the rapid daily increase in cross sanctions and logistical difficulties, Stellantis has suspended its manufacturing operations in Kaluga to ensure full compliance with all cross sanctions and to protect its employees.

“Stellantis condemns violence and supports all actions capable of restoring peace.”

The automotive group operates a production site in the Russian city of Kaluga, around 125 miles southeast of Moscow. Here, the firm’s medium-size vans are built for the Russian market. When the PA news agency spoke to Stellantis in March, it said: “We have one plant in Russia at Kaluga. We build a medium van here and, in 2021, produced 11,000 of them. To contextualise this, we build two million vans per year globally.”

Back in March, Stellantis pledged a donation of €1 million (£829m) to help Ukrainian refugees and civilians, supporting those who had been displaced by the war.

Carlos Tavares, Stellantis CEO, said at the time: “Stellantis condemns violence and aggression and, in this time of unprecedented pain, our priority is the health and safety of our Ukrainian employees and families.

“An aggression that shook a world order, already unsettled by uncertainty, has been launched. The Stellantis community, made of 170 nationalities, looks with dismay as civilians flee the country.

“Even if the scale of casualties is not yet apparent, the human toll will be unbearable.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier