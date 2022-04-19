GM patents autonomous learner vehicle that doesn’t need a driving instructor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
GM patents autonomous learner vehicle that doesn’t need a driving instructor

By Press Association
April 19 2022, 12.51pm
Embargoed to 0001 Monday December 13 File photo dated 20/05/21 of a driving school car. More than half a million learner drivers are waiting to take their test amid a huge backlog, figures reveal. Issue date: Monday December 13, 2021.
Embargoed to 0001 Monday December 13 File photo dated 20/05/21 of a driving school car. More than half a million learner drivers are waiting to take their test amid a huge backlog, figures reveal. Issue date: Monday December 13, 2021.

American car giant General Motors has filed a patent for an autonomous vehicle that can teach you how to drive.

The move would allow learners to jump in a vehicle without an instructor and receive training on public roads.

In the filing, the description of the technology indicates that the autonomous vehicle will be constantly interpreting the world around it, making its own decisions about the correct inputs, then comparing this with what the driver does.

2022 Chevrolet Bolt EV
Cruise has been testing a fleet of autonomous-adapted Chevrolet Bolts in San Francisco. (Chevrolet)

This includes looking at their steering and pedal inputs as well as external factors such as speed and position in the road compared with other vehicles.

An algorithm can then determine a score for each of the factors and feed this back to the driver as well as third parties. The filing appears to imply that the vehicle can take over one or more aspects of driving if the score drops below a certain threshold.

For example, if the car registers the driver is braking too late, it could help to slow the car, or move it back to the centre of the lane if they are drifting across.

It can also start out by giving new drivers control over some inputs and introduce more as their competency increases.

GM patent filing
(United States Patent and Trademark Office)

The benefits of such a system are said to be a reduced cost for those learning to drive, as well as increased availability of driver education, as the vehicles could be available 24/7.

Lower cost and improved availability and safety are obvious on paper, but it remains to be seen whether regulators buy into the idea of teaching people to drive with autonomous cars, while learners themselves might not feel comfortable alone in the car.

Regardless, autonomous cars are not currently legal to drive anywhere in the world outside of very specific testing circumstances, so autonomous learner vehicles will be some way off yet.

